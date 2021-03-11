YouTube electric-shock dog collar videos spark anger

Cristina Criddle - Technology reporter
·3 min read
A library picture of a dog
A library picture of a dog

Dog training videos on YouTube promote "inhumane and ineffective" methods, an animal welfare charity has warned.

Videos advocating the use of electric-shock collars should come with a warning or be banned, the Blue Cross said.

The use of such collars is legal in England and Scotland, despite respective governments promising bans in 2018.

E-collar supporters have said they are effective when used responsibly.

YouTube has not responded to the BBC's request for comment.

Shock collars deliver up to 6,000 volts of electricity or spray noxious chemicals to control an animal's behaviour.

The Blue Cross has warned that pet owners searching for dog training advice on YouTube should not use these methods.

'Psychological damage'

"Some trainers on YouTube think that force and aggression is the way to make your dog obey you," said Ryan Neile, head of behaviour at the Blue Cross.

"Although using a shock collar might fix the behaviour - and please the human owner - it doesn't get to the bottom of the emotional reasons behind why the animal was doing it."

The psychological damage caused by negative training could lead to dogs being rehomed or put down as they became more aggressive and unsafe, he added.

"YouTube doesn't allow videos of smacking children, it shouldn't allow the equivalent for our pets," he said.

Jamie Penrith is a dog predatory behaviour specialist.

His YouTube channel - which has more than 5,700 subscribers - advises on how to use e-collars.

"My work deals with dogs that will chase and kill animals, and their behaviour often cannot be helped by other methods," he said.

"People should give their dog every opportunity to change - or else they could be put down for bad behaviour."

E-collars used responsibly could prevent livestock being harmed, he insisted.

Removing videos which were an "educational resource on responsible use" was "censorship", he added.

During the coronavirus pandemic new pet ownership has soared, with searches for puppies doubling on The Kennel Club's website.

Many new owners were now turning to these online videos for advice, as they cannot attend dog training classes in person, the Blue Cross said.

"Lots of us are offering training online through virtual videos calls," said Jane Williams, Animal Behaviour and Training Council secretary.

"When you take on a pet, you should consider the costs and responsibilities of it, and training is part of that.

"Using unethical methods is a breach of dog welfare."

'Harm and suffering'

In 2018, the then Environment Secretary Michael Gove said electric shock collars caused unacceptable "harm and suffering".

Following a government consultation, he vowed to ban the collars and urged pet owners to use "positive reward training methods" instead.

But no such laws have been introduced.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: "Following our consultation, we are committed to banning electric training collars for cats and dogs and will put this into law in due course."

'Effective method'

Ian Gregory, a lobbyist for electronic collars, said animal welfare charities made inflammatory claims.

"Calling e-collars shock collars is a smear term used by campaigners," he added.

"Campaigners who want to censor videos of dogs being trained with e-collars seem to be fearful that they reveal that the training is highly effective and not in the slightest bit cruel."

YouTube channels demonstrated the effectiveness of these methods, he said, citing a video which shows how comedian Russell Brand's dog was trained with an electric collar after killing a sheep.

"Just relying on biscuits has no credibility at all," he said of positive reinforcement training.

Many animal organisations, including the RSPCA, the Dog's Trust, The Kennel Club and the British Veterinary Association have all criticised the use of electric collars.

Recommended Stories

  • 'I went from Hollywood glamour to food donations'

    The Los Angeles awards season workers who have had to find new jobs.

  • This Is Why the First Dogs Were Really Sent Back to Delaware

    When President Joe Biden took office, many Americans were eager to see some dogs back in the White House, especially the famous home's first rescue dog. But on Tuesday, Mar. 9, news broke that the pups had vacated for the time being. CNN reported that two insiders informed them that due to an incident with Major, both of the first dogs had to head home to Delaware. This afternoon, however, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed what happened with Major and why the dogs really went back to Delaware. Keep reading to learn more about the alleged incident, and if you can't get enough of Champ and Major, This Is the One Place in the White House the first dogs Aren't Allowed. President Biden's dog Major did cause someone at the White House "minor injury." CNN reported that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, EdD, sent their two German Shepherds, Major and Champ, back to the Biden family home in Delaware after an incident at the White House. One of CNN's sources described the issue as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security.While Psaki did not confirm that Major did, in fact, bite someone, at an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, she said: "On Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed."When asked if it was a member of the Secret Service that Major bit, Psaki said she didn't have any details on who the individual was.Best Life reached out to the White House for a comment on the incident, but has yet to hear back. It was already planned for the first dogs to go to Delaware because Dr. Biden is traveling. While CNN connected the incident with Major to the dogs' return to Delaware, Psaki said, "It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels to military bases this week. She has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon."Psaki previously told Morning Joe that the first dogs "often go to Delaware when the first lady's traveling." According to CNN, the first lady is currently touring the West Coast, visiting with military families as part of her Joining Forces initiative. And for more on the nation's favorite pups, discover The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America. The dogs are still "getting acclimated" to life at the White House. Thirty-one out of 46 presidents have had dogs in the White House, according to Business Insider, but Major is the first rescue dog to take up residence in the famous home. Major was rescued from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in Nov. 2018.During the press conference, Psaki said Champ and Major "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people."Earlier in the day, in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, Psaki said something similar before she had the update on the incident. "Major and Champ are part of the Bidens' family. They're members of the family," she said. "And they're adjusting to their new home." And for more rescue dogs, Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name. Major has had some similar issues before. The sources told CNN that Major has previously displayed agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and "charging" at staff and security. On the other hand, the older of the two dogs, Champ, has slowed down physically due to his age. Despite their difference in age and energy levels, the two dogs don't like to be apart from one another.While walking with the first dogs on Valentine's Day, Biden told the media, "We got Major—he's a rescue dog. We asked the vet, 'What can we do to keep Champ going?' and he said, 'Get him a young dog.'" And for more up-to-date news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The first dogs have been well-trained, Biden says. On Feb. 6, POTUS told People that both pups were trained early on. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old, and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps, and he thinks he's Secret Service," Biden said. He went on to describe Major as a "big, little dog." And for more rescue dogs you need to see, Matthew McConaughey's Family Adopted 2 Rescue Puppies in a Week.

  • Three reasons Biden’s Covid bill is big deal

    The biggest relief package since FDR will be more than short-term Covid help.

  • A pharmacist on a mission to save his community

    Some pharmacists wear labcoats. Mayank Amin dons a different uniform.Suited up as a superhero, he reaches into sub-zero storage for his vials of COVID-19 vaccines. Amin owns the Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, a small community outside Philadelphia. And on a recent March morning, he headed out to a gym, converted into a vaccine clinic, to help protect lives in his community. "So we received that COVID vaccine just about a month ago. It's truly been a community effort." Thanks to deep ties with their communities and the trust they have been able to establish over the years, small local pharmacists are instrumental in reaching people who might be reluctant to get vaccinated or may not know about vaccination efforts. He's administered about 4,000 vaccines doses since February, with help from one employee, two pharmacy interns, and a team of volunteers who help prep patients and paperwork. "It's not a one man team at all. While I might be the last person standing here at midnight, just about five minutes before that, there's about 15 volunteers here with me. And that's the true beauty about these vaccine clinics that we've been hosting, is that it's a community effort and something that the community has kind of risen to help each other out." He pays housecalls to elderly residents who can't travel. At a Superbowl Sunday clinic last month Skippack administered 1,000 shots. But on some days, they may not do vaccinations at all. They're at the mercy of vaccine supplies. Under President Joe Biden supply has increased but some distribution and access hurdles persist. "When the pandemic first hit Skippack and the country, since then we've been here at the pharmacy almost 18 hours a day and most of the time seven days a week. And that's something that, you know, we're hopeful that with this vaccine coming out and being available to more people's arms, the actual virus rate in the community is going to decrease and allow us as health care professionals to go back home to our families." Amin, known as Dr. Mak to patients, reunites with his pregnant wife only on weekends, to avoid potentially exposing her to infection. Thy couple are expecting their first child in May, by which time, Amin told Reuters, he dreams his entire community will be vaccinated.

  • US Capitol riots: Suspect held after deportation from Kenya

    Isaac Sturgeon, of Montana, is charged with seven counts including shoving a barricade into officers.

  • California governor lays groundwork to fight expected recall

    Standing alone in center field of an empty Dodger Stadium, California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast himself as a bold if imperfect leader and his state as on the cusp of a new day. Officially, it was the annual State of the State address, but the Tuesday night speech also served as the unofficial campaign kickoff for the first-term Democratic governor, who almost certainly will face a recall election later this year fueled by criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom shed his typical long-windedness and sometimes hard-to-understand jargon for a crisp, 28-minute speech that he scheduled in the evening in Los Angeles to try to maximize viewership.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after boasting on hot mic about vulgar act on Pelosi desk

    ‘I was in there and for the most part almost nobody did anything wrong’

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • CDC issues new COVID guidelines

    The agency is giving the green light to small maskless gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, but not to travel. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • 15 of Meghan Markle's best casual looks

    During her time as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her formal dresses and coats, but she's also shown that casual can be chic.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • ESPN Colombia host gets crushed by a falling wall during live broadcast and his co-host kept talking

    ESPN Colombia anchor Carlos Orduz was crushed by falling studio equipment during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jennifer Garner shares sweet way she and Ben Affleck will celebrate kids' weddings

    The actor is already dusting off her dancing shoes.

  • American Airlines says 13,000 workers can tear up furlough notices after passage of COVID-19 relief bill

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMichael Regan confirmed as head of Environmental Protection AgencyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.