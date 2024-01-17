YouTube to eliminate 100 employees as layoffs at Google continue

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read
7

Yet another series of layoffs has hit Google, this time at its video-sharing platform, YouTube. The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant.

“As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement. “To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”

Initially reported by Tubefilter, Youtube’s chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday afternoon that the job cuts were part of restructuring changes to its creator management and operations teams.

The 100 affected employees apparently have a chance to apply for other positions at YouTube, yet this doesn’t necessarily mean a guaranteed position within the company. According to The New York Times, workers have 60 days to find new roles before their dismissals are officially in effect.

“We’re continuing to support any impacted employees as they look for new roles here at Google and beyond,” the spokesperson added.

We’re only three weeks into the new year and already have seen dozens of companies across the tech industry face job reductions, including Discord, Twitch, Prime Video and MGM Studios, as well as Audible, Duolingo, Instagram, Pixar and Unity, among others.

Google cuts over 1,000 jobs in its voice assistance, hardware teams as Fitbit founders leave

Recommended Stories

  • Google is laying off hundreds of workers who sell ads to big businesses

    Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.

  • Google lays off hundreds of employees in its Assistant, hardware and other divisions

    Google has laid off "several hundred" workers in multiple divisions each in a new round of belt tightening.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 & 2024 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is going to lay off employees in 2024, TechCrunch exclusively learned, with the total impacted employees potentially reaching as high as 20% of the animation studio’s 1,300 person workforce.

  • Google cuts over 1,000 jobs in its voice assistance, hardware teams as Fitbit founders leave

    Google is laying off over 1,000 employees across multiple divisions, including engineering and services, late Wednesday. The affected divisions include voice-activated Google Assistant as part of the knowledge and information product team restructuring; and the Devices and Services PA (DSPA) team that manages Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware.

  • Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios laid off hundreds of employees

    In addition to the 500 layoffs at Twitch, Amazon is also making cuts to Prime Video and MGM Studios, laying off “several hundreds” of employees, according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of the division, announced the cutbacks in an email on Wednesday, noting that the reason for the reduction is to “reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.” Amazon has begun to notify the affected workers in the U.S. and will inform most other regions by the end of this week.

  • Samsung's new Galaxy AI features are coming to the S23 and last year's foldables

    Today as part of its latest Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung announced that its new AI features will also be available on its previous generations of phones including the S23, S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

  • NASA's robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

    Fortunately, NASA (as as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.

  • After huge investments, companies need to make bank on generative AI

    After spending billions on generative AI last year, tech companies need to start monetizing their investments.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • Browns part ways with former OC Alex Van Pelt

    While Alex Van Pelt was the Browns offensive coordinator since 2020, he didn't handle playcalling

  • Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus hands-on: Samsung's AI phones are here, but with mixed results

    Our hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, focusing on the company's new generative AI features.

  • Samsung debuts generative AI-focused Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup

    Samsung's adds generative AI capabilities to its new Galaxy S24 smartphones.

  • Tandem gives ‘modern couples’ app to manage finances together and separately

    Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.

  • Jim and John: Harbaugh Championship Mission, Part 2 begins Saturday

    Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge threatens to kick Trump out of courtroom over disruptions during E. Jean Carroll testimony

    Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

  • Prismatic lands $22M to connect disparate B2B SaaS apps

    IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.

  • Samsung announces a render of its new fitness device, the Galaxy Ring

    Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.

  • Arctic blast threatens migrants in New York, Chicago and Denver

    Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. the competition: Familiar hardware, new AI chops

    Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.