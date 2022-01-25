YouTube will explore NFT features for creators

FILE PHOTO: YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Culliford
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Susan Wojcicki
    CEO of YouTube

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - YouTube is exploring features for its video creators to capitalize on non-fungible tokens, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, becoming the latest tech company to tap into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded in the past year.

"We're always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube," wrote YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a letter on the company's 2022 priorities.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which exist on the record-keeping technology blockchain. They have seen a surge in popularity over the last year, with people buying artwork and video highlights from sports games as NFTs.

Sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion in 2021, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, although there were signs of growth slowing toward the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc's YouTube declined to share more details about the potential NFT features, which were first reported by Bloomberg News.

Last week, Twitter Inc announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase NFTs as hexagonal profile pictures. The Financial Times reported this month that Meta Platforms Inc were working on ways to let users create and sell NFTs on Facebook and Instagram. In December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the company was exploring NFTs.

The popular short video app TikTok in September ventured into the craze, announcing an NFT collection designed by some of its top creators.

Reddit Inc has also been exploring the space: recent job listings from the company on LinkedIn advertised for several engineer roles for a "rapidly growing team that aims to build the largest creator economy on the internet, powered by independent creators, digital goods, and NFTs."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Tired, burned out, frustrated': Omicron surge hits nursing homes as vaccine mandate looms

    Nursing homes will face increased pressure in the coming weeks to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for nursing homes.

  • Man who lives at Muncie slaying scene held on heroin-dealing counts

    Arrested Monday, Michael Eugene Kirby Sr. allegedly admitted he "had been dealing out of the house to five to 10 people a day."

  • Vatican cardinal complains prosecutors asked about sex life

    The lone cardinal indicted in the Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial has issued a formal protest to the court claiming the pope’s prosecutors had offended his dignity by suggesting he was having sex with a co-defendant. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a onetime high-ranking official in the Vatican secretary of state, is the only defendant who has attended all hearings of the trial. The objection was the latest made by the defense about the behavior of the pope’s prosecutors during their investigation, which began in 2019 over the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in a London real estate deal.

  • Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

    Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the first its kind in West Virginia. The mood was somber at the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 office in Charleston, where pro-union workers from the Tudor's franchise in Elkview watched as a National Labor Relations Board official counted ballots over a Zoom call and anounced that employees had rejected the union by a vote of 7-5. Relatively unknown outside the region, Tudor’s Biscuit World is a staple of West Virginia where diners can get made-from-scratch biscuits doused in gravy; country-fried steak and sandwiches including the Miner or the Mountaineer.

  • Ford aims to be the Tesla of connected commercial vehicles

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley won applause from Wall Street by increasing the production target for the automaker's electric F-150 to 150,000 a year https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-crosses-100-bln-market-value-first-time-2022-01-13, more than three times the original number. Now, Farley wants investors and commercial vehicle customers to pay more attention to the software and services Ford wants to sell with those trucks, as well as to the company's electric Transit vans and its portfolio of combustion engine commercial vehicles. At an event in Sonoma, California, this week, Farley and other Ford executives are rolling out more details of their Ford Pro commercial vehicle strategy - and setting ambitious goals.

  • Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on RHOSLC Star Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Media Posts

    Andy Cohen called The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen's racially-insensitive posts "upsetting" and "disgusting" and says the controversy is being discussed & addressed.

  • Nerve-Wracking Video Shows a Daring U-Turn Skillfully Executed

    You may bite your nails, but this video of a driver attempting an impossible u-turn on a single-lane road at the edge of a precipice shows real skill. The post Nerve-Wracking Video Shows a Daring U-Turn Skillfully Executed appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Street Outlaws Spouses Crash Into Each Other During Race

    That's going to be an awkward ride home...

  • Neil Young gives Spotify an ultimatum: Him or Joe Rogan

    Neil Young has never been a fan of Spotify, withholding his own music back from the streaming service until 2019. An advocate for better-sounding digital music, Young was never a fan of the sound quality Spotify offered but eventually relented. It’s not like people couldn’t stream Young’s music—he has his own website with ridiculously high-quality digital versions of his entire catalog.

  • NFTs worth over $1 million sold for thousands on OpenSea due to a loophole in its listing

    Opportunists bought NFTs worth more than $1 million for significantly less due to a bug on OpenSea.

  • Jorja Fox Won't Return for CSI: Vegas Season 2, Explains: 'I Just Can't Split Sara and Grissom Up Again'

    “So goes Grissom, so goes Sara.” Expressing that sentiment and more, CSI vet Jorja Fox has announced that she will not be back for Season 2 of CBS’ CSI: Vegas. “For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox explained […]

  • Nintendo Hunts Down Videos Of Fan-Made Pokémon FPS

    For the past month, Reddit user Dragon_GameDev2 has been working on a side project imagining a PC Pokémon game, built using Unreal Engine, that you played in first-person.

  • This Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel rumor will have Marvel fans flipping out

    Spider-Man: No Way Home made nearly $1.7 billion worldwide at the box office in five weeks since its premiere. That is a massive record for the pandemic. The film’s theatrical run isn’t over and it still has a chance to reach $2 billion. Only two MCU movies topped that figure: the last two Avengers movies. … The post This Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel rumor will have Marvel fans flipping out appeared first on BGR.

  • Dogecoin pops 8% after Elon Musk says he'll eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald's accepts the meme coin as payment

    The fast-food giant tweeted "how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts" amid a sharp sell-off in the crypto market on Monday.

  • ‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

    Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and […]

  • How a scrappy Dungeons & Dragons game night evolved into an R-rated animated series

    The Legend of Vox Machina cast discuss their beginnings, crafting their characters, and turning it all into Amazon's R-rated fantasy adventure in a roundtable interview.

  • A First Look of Emilia Clarke in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Has Surfaced

    Images of Game of Thrones and Star Wars veteran Emilia Clarke's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut...

  • Only 41 songs have stayed at No. 1 on the chart for 10 weeks or more — here they all are

    Very few hit songs have managed to rule the Billboard Hot 100 for double-digit weeks. Here's a complete list of the chart's longest leaders.

  • Scoop: Trump's new social network quietly courting influencers

    Former President Trump’s elusive new social media network Truth Social — which plans to go public — is reaching out to internet influencers asking them to “reserve their spots” for when it launches in February or March. Why it matters: The outreach doesn’t mention Trump’s name or affiliation. Some influencers suggest that could be a ploy to enlist their support without realizing the affiliation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDe

  • You need to watch this thrilling Netflix spy movie that’s shooting up the charts

    The 1938 Munich conference was a sort of last-ditch effort among the major powers of pre-WWII Europe to avert a full-blown conflict across the continent, the details of which were fictionalized in Robert Harris’ internationally bestselling 2017 novel Munich. Netflix has just released an adaptation of that novel, packed with sumptuous visuals and a stellar … The post You need to watch this thrilling Netflix spy movie that’s shooting up the charts appeared first on BGR.