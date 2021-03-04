YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases: CEO

Refinery29

Having a designated home office requires space — which is exactly what our living setups don't have. But, before we nix the idea completely and continue to work from our beds, let's consider a craftier solution: the small-space desk — a furniture piece so clever and compact it will transform your WFH fantasies to realities. (Cue "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony.) There are desks designed to wedge into empty corners, multipurpose desks that fold up when not in use, floating wall-mounted desks, desks made for standing, desks made for converting into dual-purpose dining tables...You get the picture. We hunted down a range of stylish and functional at-home workspaces built to fit inside an array of cramped nooks and crannies. Don’t let square footage restrict you from creating a home office, scroll on and discover the small-space-style desks that will secure you a setup fit for a boss. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Urban Outfitters Murray Wall-Mounted DeskPersonalize your tiny at-home workspace with this slim wall-mounted desk that features a 2-door cabinet for stowing away trinkets and supplies and a bulletin board perfect for pinning daily inspiration. Urban Outfitters Murray Wall-Mounted Desk, $, available at Urban OutfittersCorrigan Studio Quinnlynn Secretary DeskThis streamlined secretary anchors to your wall and cleanly hides away all of your WFH essentials. Corrigan Studio Quinnlynn Secretary Desk, $, available at WayfairPBTeen USB Wall DeskThis compact and functional option is equipped with a phone holder cutout, 3 storage spaces, and 2 USB ports for all your phone, tablet, and laptop charging needs.PBTeen USB Wall Desk, $, available at PBTeenModWdwrk Small Oakwood DeskThis small but sturdy desk fits comfortably in a living room or bedroom without taking up too much space, is crafted from smooth beautiful oakwood, and is easy to assemble (you’ll need no more than 15 mins!) — with two built-in storage cubbies for stowing away your keyboard and other work supplies. MoWdwrk Small Oakwood Desk, $, available at EtsyWayfair Arcade Leaning Ladder DeskAlways fantasized about having a home office, but figured your small apartment rendered that idea impossible? Meet the compact ladder-bookshelf meets desktop workstation that's here to change that — with a streamlined wall-mountable wink. Zipcode Design Arcade Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at WayfairEtsy Hanging Window DeskMeet the ultimate of area-optimizing workspace solutions for under $100: the floating window desk.MonkeyBusinessDesk Hanging Window Desk, $, available at EtsyUrban Outfitters Cory Folding DeskThis chic-compact desk style boasts a hidden fold-up punch — meaning you can tuck this bad boy out of sight and away when you're not using it to be a WFH boss.Urban Outfitters Cory Folding Desk, $, available at Urban OutfittersWest Elm Zane Mini Desk Can't fit a regular-sized desk? Go for a mini desk instead — this chic little number will tuck up inside just about of your cramped space's nooks and crannies. West Elm Zane Mini Desk, $, available at West ElmNoelle Solid Wood Leaning Ladder DeskIf you're lacking horizontal space, then build up with a tall leaning desk that offers optimized vertical storage. Foundstone Noelle Solid Wood Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at WayfairUrbansize Small Floating Dressing Table This Etsy shop dedicated to crafting urban-sized (aka small-space friendly) furniture solutions boasts quite the stacked lineup of incredibly stylish and minimalist floating desk setups. Urbansize Small Floating Dressing Table White, $, available at EtsyWorld Market Laptop Table With ShelfFor the most cramped of living spaces, this slim laptop stand has your compact desk-essentials-only needs covered (with a hidden shelf bonus, too).Cost Plus World Market Wood Alec Laptop Table with Shelf, $, available at Cost Plus World MarketCostway Corner Desk Don't waste prime empty corner square footage in your already limited space — instead, go for a strategic desk that's built to conveniently wedge right in. Costway Corner Desk Workstation, White, $, available at WalmartPB Kids Morgan Simple Desk & HutchA savvy small-space furniture hack? Shop the kids' section. This compact three-drawer desk in a universal grey hue is just as stylish (if not more) than its made-for-adult counterparts — just make sure the height measurements will fit your grown-up proportions!Pottery Barn Kids Morgan Simple Desk & Hutch, $, available at Pottery Barn KidsUrbansize Floating Beech DeskThis floating desk is handcrafted from beech wood with an efficient frame for tucking into an otherwise unused corner of your small space — plus, it also comes with two pullout drawers and an open interior shelf for extra storage.Urbansize Floating Beech Desk, $, available at EtsySafavieh Dean 2-Drawer Vanity Desk in BlackKeep it compact without sacrificing storage capabilities or style with this sleek LBD (that's Little Black Desk).Safavieh Dean 2-Drawer Vanity Desk in Black, $, available at Bed Bath and BeyondTheDeskStand Adjustable Standing DeskYou don't need a standalone desk in order to make a more official workspace inside your already crowded apartment — opt for an adjustable standing style that you can place on top of any free surface area, from your dresser to your kitchen counter or even on the floor in front of your couch, instead. TheDeskStand Adjustable Standing Desk, $, available at EtsyFoundstone Hayward Floating DeskYour walls can actually be precious space-saving real estate if they’re not already covered in framed photos and artwork. This floating desk is a practical way to create a new and useable workspace without taking up room on the floor.Foundstoneu2122 Hayward Solid Wood Floating Desk, $, available at WayfairCosmoLiving Vivinne Writing DeskThis sleek metal and wood workspace boasts major space-optimizing potential with its rounded narrow structure and open-design frame.CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Vivinne Writing Desk, $, available at Overstock.comEtsy Fold Away Lap DeskFor those that prefer working from their beds and couches: a minimalist chic (yet supportive) fold-away lap desk — that will also pull weekend duty as a breakfast-in-bed essential. bee9designshop Fold Away Lap Desk, $, available at EtsyWest Elm Mid-Century Mini SecretaryThis streamlined secretary desk comes in a mini size that's the perfect size for small spaces — without sacrificing any MCM-style. West Elm Mid-Century Mini Secretary, $, available at West ElmCarson Carrington Palang Mid-Century Desk When you’re short in the square-footage department, make sure you opt for something fashionably functional like this simple but sleek MCM-style wooden desk that packs a storage-drawer bonus.Carson Carrington Palang Mid-Century Desk, $, available at Overstock.comFlash Furniture Tempered Glass DeskGoing for sharp and sleek tiny-desk vibes? Try this 32-inch, black-tempered glass style that will only cost you $64 buckeroos. Flash Furniture 32.25-Inch Tempered Glass Desk in Black, $, available at Bed Bath and BeyondUrban Outfitters Mid-Century Fold Out Desk Don't sacrifice style for space by investing in a desk with a solid, durable design that's built to fold up out of the way when not in use.Urban Outfitters Mid-Century Fold Out Desk, $, available at Urban OutfittersGymax Convertible Fold-Out Desk What better way to save space than with a desk that can actually be folded up and put away? This wall-mounted design also has multiple storage compartments so you can keep your space clear and clutter-free. Add an extra chair and you've got a quaint table situation for dinner dates!Gymax Wall Mounted Fold-Out Convertible Floating Desk, $, available at WalmartPBteen Laddered Standing DeskThis nifty workspace mounts to your wall for three tiers of standing office space. PBTeen Laddered Standing Desk Converter, White/Brass, $, available at PBTeenAnthropologie Merriton DeskIt doesn’t get much sleeker than this chamfered-edge wooden desk with an unencumbered frame, streamlined storage drawers, and gleaming brass accents.Anthropologie Merriton Desk, $, available at AnthropologieSanner Fold-Away Floating DeskAnother wall-mounted style that showcases workspace minimalism at its finest. Andover Mills Sanner Fold-Away Floating Desk, $, available at WayfairLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?PSA: Kelly Clarkson Just Launched A Home LineHow To Organize Your Pantry, According To The Pros1 Useful Items That Will Help Your Food Stay Fresh