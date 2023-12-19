YouTube parenting influencer Ruby Franke, charged with starving her children, pleads guilty to child abuse

Ruby Franke, the YouTube influencer who gave parenting advice until being charged with child abuse, pleaded guilty on Monday.

The Utah mother copped to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her six children.

“With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty,” she said before Judge John Walton.

Her YouTube channel, “8 Passengers,” doled out parental advice for years to millions of followers before her emaciated, wounded 12-year-old son climbed out a window of the home of relationship coach Jodi Hildebrandt in August and flagged down a neighbor for help. The boy had duct tape on his wrists and ankles, along with open wounds that he later told police had been dressed with cayenne pepper and honey.

Cops found Franke’s malnourished 10-year-old daughter back at the house. Both Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested on Aug. 30 and have been jailed since. Each faces charges of six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. The four youngest children, all under 18, were taken into state custody.

Franke’s husband, Kevin Franke, is not charged and has filed for divorce. The couple had been criticized for years for their harsh parenting style, which included punishments like banning their oldest son from his bedroom for seven months after he played a prank on his younger brother. That and other incidents were all broadcast on their YouTube channel. It was taken down earlier this year, with no explanation.

Walton accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20, a term that is up to the judge’s discretion and could include prison.

“Ruby Franke is a devoted mother and is also a woman committed to constant improvement,” Winward Law, Franke’s attorney, said in a statement, adding that Hildebrandt had led her to “a distorted sense of morality” and took advantage of Franke’s desire for self-improvement, twisting it “into something heinous.”

Since being jailed, Ruby Franke “has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions,” the attorney’s statement said. “Ms. Franke is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.”

With News Wire Services