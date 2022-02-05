YouTube prankster expected 'out of control' cops but got 'polite' officers, chief says: 'Joke's on him'

A YouTuber with more than 2 million followers tried to "prank" police officers in Florida by calling-in a fake 911 call in hopes that officers would respond "aggressively," but instead got "polite" and "professional" police officers, according to a police chief.

On Jan. 27 police officers in Coral Springs, Florida responded to a 911 call where individuals said they observed a subject going in and out of an orange Mercedes-Benz, which police say is consistent with narcotics sales.

However, the 911 call was placed from the orange Mercedes-Benz, according to police chief Clyde Parry, who said the call was part of a "recorded prank" that YouTuber Jason Cid, known on YouTube as "King Cid," that was pulled on police officers.

While the prank was intended to show "overly aggressive" police officers, Parry said that the officers responded politely to the "fictitious situation."

"Jason Cid did this in the hopes of showing how overly aggressive police officers are when they respond to these calls. As you can see from the video, my officers responded and were polite and professional as they investigated the fictitious situation that was created by Jason Cid and his accomplices. Jason Cid hoped to show you out of control cops harassing three young men. But what they got were courteous, polite and professional law enforcement officers who investigated the suspicious activity that they themselves created," Parry said.

Parry said that the incident was immediately investigated, and Cid was arrested on Thursday and charged with misuse of 911 systems, which is a felony.

The police chief said that Cid and others taking part in the video are taking police officers "out of service for other true emergencies," and said he's "personally offended" by the prank.

"What if it were your family member that needed the services and the closest officer to your emergency was tied up on his fictitious call? The Coral Springs Police Department takes this seriously. I'm personally offended by the waste of our resources," Parry said.

Seven other emergency calls were delayed in response due to the prank, according to Parry.

He said that the prank "isn't funny" and "can lead to serious injury and death."

"Haven't we learned anything? You must comply with the lawful orders of police officers who are lawfully investigating suspicious incidents and or criminal activity. This is a dangerous prank. It could have led to deadly consequences," Parry said.

Parry said that there is still an active investigation into the incident and more individuals might be arrested.

Video of the "prank" was posted to Cid's YouTube account, where it has received over 700,000 views.

The video showed one individual with Cid telling a police officer that there was "stuff" in the trunk.

An arrest report obtained by NBC 6 states that one person said there was "coke" in the vehicle, and upon one police officer opening the trunk, he found cans of Coca-Cola.