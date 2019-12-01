YouTube removes video of pastor saying Trump impeachment is a 'Jew coup' but doesn't ban him

YouTube has removed video of a Florida pastor and radio host claiming the effort to impeach Donald Trump is a ‘Jew coup’ - but his channel remains online.

Rick Wiles is known for his anti-semitic conspiracy theories and posted a video on his TruNews YouTube channel saying: “That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda.”

He went on to claim, in the November 21 video, that the country will devolve into a civil war if Mr Trump is impeached.

“We have until Christmas to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States,” he said.

“We have weeks to stop it. That’s why I’m speaking out. That’s why I’m putting everything on the line saying this is a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States.”

Pastor Rick Wiles claims President Donald Trump's supporters will bring "violence to America" if he's impeached More

The video has since been removed by YouTube, but the channel itself is still online.

YouTube has a three-strike policy which sees channels permanently removed when they receive three strikes in three months.

The Independent has contacted YouTube to ask why the channel remains online​.

TruNews has had White House press credentials in the past, and Mr Trump took a question from it during a 2018 press conference.

Wiles previously said the organisation is invited to regular White House events but “we don’t go to all of them because we just don’t have the funding and the manpower to go to every single event that the White House invites us”.

Related: FL Pastor Says Trump's Supporters Will 'Hunt Down' Democrats

Read more

Instagram refuses to remove Alex Jones' anti-semitic post