Google to run ads educating users about fake news

Tom Gerken - BBC News
·4 min read
The Google logo on a smartphone in front of the Ukraine flag
The Google logo on a smartphone in front of the Ukraine flag

Google plans to show ads that educate people about disinformation techniques, following a successful experiment by Cambridge University.

Google Jigsaw, which tackles online security dangers, will run adverts on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

Researchers found the videos improved people's ability to recognise manipulative content.

They will be shown in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland to combat fake news about Ukrainian refugees.

Google said the "exciting" findings showed how social media can actively pre-empt the spread of disinformation.

The research was founded on a developing area of study called "prebunking", which investigates how disinformation can be debunked by showing people how it works - before they are exposed to it.

In the experiment, the ads were shown to 5.4 million people, 22,000 of whom were surveyed afterwards.

After watching the explanatory videos, researchers found:

  • an improvement in respondents' ability to spot disinformation techniques

  • an increased ability to discern trustworthy from untrustworthy content

  • an improved ability to decide whether or not to share content

The peer-reviewed research was conducted in conjunction with Google, which owns YouTube, and will be published in the journal Science Advances.

Beth Goldberg, head of research and development for Google Jigsaw, called the findings "exciting".

"They demonstrate that we can scale prebunking far and wide, using ads as a vehicle," she said.

'Common tropes'

Jon Roozenbeek, the lead author on the paper, told the BBC the research is about "reducing the probability someone is persuaded by misinformation".

"Obviously you can't predict every single example of misinformation that's going to go viral," he said. "But what you can do is find common patterns and tropes.

"The idea behind this study was - if we find a couple of these tropes, is it possible to make people more resilient against them, even in content they've never seen before?"

The scientists initially tested the videos with members of the public under controlled-conditions in a lab, before showing them to millions of users on YouTube, as part of a broader field study.

The anti-misinformation campaign and prebunking campaign was run on YouTube "as it would look in the real world", Mr Roozenbeek said.

"We ran them as YouTube ads - just like an ad about shaving cream or whatever... before your video plays," he explained.

How the study worked

Advertisers can use a feature on YouTube called Brand Lift, which tells them if, and how, an advert has raised awareness of their product.

The researchers used this same feature to assess people's ability to spot the manipulation techniques they had been exposed to.

Instead of a question about brand awareness, people were shown a headline and asked to read it. They were told the headline contained manipulation and asked to identify what kind of technique was being used.

In addition, there was a separate control group who were not shown any videos, but were shown the headline and corresponding questions.

"What you hope to see is that the group that saw the videos is correct in their identification significantly more often than the control group - and that turned out to be the case," Mr Roozenbeek said.

"On average, the group that got the videos was correct about 5% more often than the control group. That's highly significant.

"That doesn't sound like a lot - but it's also true that the control group isn't always wrong. They also get a number of questions correct.

"That improvement, even in the noisy environment of YouTube, basically shows that you can improve people's ability to recognise these disinformation techniques - simply by showing them an ad."

'Evidence-based solutions'

Cambridge University said this was the first real-world field study of 'inoculation theory' on a social media platform.

Professor Sander van der Linden, who co-authored the study, said the research results were sufficient to take the concept of inoculation forward and scale it up, to potentially reach "hundreds of millions" of social media users.

"Clearly it's important for kids to learn how to do lateral reading and check the veracity of sources," he said, "but we also need solutions that can be scaled on social media and interface with their algorithms."

He acknowledged the scepticism around technology firms using this type of research, and the broader scepticism around industry-academia collaborations.

"But, at the end of the day, we have to face reality, in that social media companies control much of the flow of information online. So in order to protect people, we have come up with independent, evidence-based solutions that social media companies can actually implement on their platforms."

"To me, leaving social media companies to their own devices is not going to generate the type of solutions that empower people to discern misinformation that spreads on their platforms."

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden has 'rebound' COVID-19 case, president negative

    First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend

  • Finnish journalists on trial in rare defence intelligence case

    Three journalists from Finland's largest daily are expected to appear in a Helsinki court on Thursday, suspected of publishing classified defence intelligence in an unprecedented case for the Nordic country renowned for its press freedom. Two journalists at Helsingin Sanomat, and their former editor, who all deny any wrongdoing, may face a prison sentence of between four months and four years if found guilty of revealing national defence secrets in a report published in 2017. The case is unusual in Finland because it has for years been among the top countries in a global press freedom ranking published annually by Reporters Without Borders.

  • Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down. Kishida made the comment at a “green transformation” conference on bolstering the country’s efforts to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

  • An exotic bird lures trappers to Gaza's tense frontier

    Dozens of Palestinians have taken up bird trapping capturing parakeets along the heavily guarded frontier with Israel and selling them to pet shops.

  • Forest Hills moves to dismiss lawsuit over anti-critical race theory resolution

    District attorneys filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that claims Forest Hills' "culture of kindness" resolution is unconstitutional.

  • U.S. IRS launches security review after threats, misinformation on social media

    The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is reviewing safety and security measures in response to an "abundance" of threats and misinformation on social media about the agency and its employees, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a staff memo released on Tuesday. Rettig said the steps include new risk assessments, monitoring perimeter security at facilities, designating restricted areas and reassessing exterior lighting and entrance security. The actions follow "an abundance of misinformation and false social media postings, some of them with threats directed at the IRS and its employees," he said.

  • Google Play Games for PC is now available to all players in five countries

    Google announced today that Google Play Games for PC, a program that lets users play Android games on Windows, is now available to all users under an open beta in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. The company introduced a limited test earlier this year with interested players getting to try out the platform through a waitlist. The new open beta reduces these requirements to having a four-core CPU, an integrated GPU and 10GB of free storage on the system.

  • Amazon's adding voice-powered gaming to big name games with Alexa Game Control

    Amazon announced the launch of Alexa Game Control, allowing gamers to play games by using their voice. “Dead Island 2” will be the first game to be compatible with Alexa Game Control, with other games to follow. Alexa Game Control gives users an accessible, hands-free option that allows for easier gaming.

  • Germany approves energy-saving measures for winter

    The measures include turning down heating in public buildings as Germany tries to wean itself of Russian gas.

  • Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Google's Jigsaw subsidiary will launch a campaign next week to tackle disinformation in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic about Ukrainian refugees based on research by psychologists at two British universities. Working with Jigsaw, the psychologists from the universities of Cambridge and Bristol have produced 90-second clips designed to "inoculate" people against harmful content on social media.

  • WhatsApp confirms some users have access to its new group discussions feature, WhatsApp Communities

    WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's anticipated expansion aimed at supporting larger discussion groups, has now rolled out to additional users as it nears a public launch. First announced in April, WhatsApp Communities is a significant attempt to re-create the popularity of Facebook's Groups within a messaging app environment. Created by the app's end users, communities include features designed to add structure to larger group chats such as support for file sharing, 32-person group calls and emoji reactions, as well as admin tools and moderation controls, among other things.

  • Why the Twitter whistleblower likely isn't Elon Musk's silver bullet

    Legal experts share why the Twitter whistleblower's complaints are unlikely to help Elon Musk win the social media company's lawsuit against him.

  • Bravo Joins Garcelle Beauvais & ‘RHOBH’ Costars In Condemning Online Attacks On Their Children – Update

    Garcelle Beauvais is getting support from several of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars after her son was brutally attacked on social media. Beauvais’s 14-year-old twin boys have been featured on the Bravo reality series since the actor joined the franchise in Season 10, with Season 12 currently on air. On Tuesday, Beauvais’ […]

  • This LEGO Halloween Owl Is The Perfect Fall Activity for Kids — & It Doubles as a Cute Decoration

    Fall is right around the corner, and we are already in the pumpkin spice spirit! It’s the season of carving pumpkins, baking treats, and lighting the yummiest-smelling candles. You can help your kids get into the spirit of the season, too, with this new LEGO Halloween Owl available right now on Amazon! The LEGO owl […]

  • Tesla's bid to dismiss racial bias suit denied in tentative ruling

    Tesla won't be able to shake itself from California's Department of Civil Rights lawsuit for racial bias and harassment just yet. A California judge Tuesday evening issued a tentative ruling denying Tesla's motion to dismiss the case. Tesla had argued that DCR did not follow proper protocol in its investigations into the automaker's Fremont factory, which the agency alleges is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers have been subject to mistreatment, harassment, unequal pay and generally a hostile work environment.

  • Deepfakes for all: Uncensored AI art model prompts ethics questions

    Montreal AI Ethics Institute principal researcher Abhishek Gupta shares this view. "We really need to think about the lifecycle of the AI system which includes post-deployment use and monitoring, and think about how we can envision controls that can minimize harms even in worst-case scenarios," he said. "This is particularly true when a powerful capability [like Stable Diffusion] gets into the wild that can cause real trauma to those against whom such a system might be used, for example, by creating objectionable content in the victim’s likeness."

  • TikTok launches website, Twitter account to address 'rumors' in real time

    The video-sharing app said Monday that it started an information hub website and a Twitter account as a "source of truth."

  • Heading from Palm Springs to Las Vegas? FlixBus is starting faster weekend service

    The new route will go from downtown Palm Springs to the Las Vegas Strip in about 5½ hours.

  • Past S. Korean gov'ts blamed for abuses, deaths at facility

    South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found the country’s past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded “vagrants’ facility” where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s. The commission’s chairperson, Jung Geun-sik, urged South Korea’s current government to issue a formal apology to survivors and explore ways to ease their suffering as he announced the initial results of its investigation into Brothers, including extreme cases of forced labor, violence and deaths. The commission also called for the government to review the conditions at current welfare facilities around the country and swiftly ratify the United Nations convention against enforced disappearances.

  • Letters to the editor: thanks Cheney, Trump’s hypocrisy, Boise VA and real Republicans

    Letters to the editor on thanks for Cheney, Trump’s hypocrisy, the Boise VA and real Republicans.