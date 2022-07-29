YouTube star MrBeast just became the second person in the world to reach 100 million subscribers, and livestreamed the moment he found out

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast on YouTube, celebrated hitting 100 million subscribers in a live stream posted on July 28. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

YouTuber MrBeast became the second ever creator to hit 100 million subscribers on Thursday.

The YouTuber celebrated by streaming his live reaction on YouTube and thanking his supporters.

He also said he has more video ideas to post and thinks this is "just the beginning" of his career.

YouTube star MrBeast has become the second individual creator ever to reach 100 million subscribers, after hitting the milestone on July 28.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, documented his live reaction in a YouTube stream, where he thanked fans for their support.

"I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said, adding, "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

Donaldson's channel is the fifth most-subscribed in the world, and he is one of the most-viewed and highest-paid creators on the platform. The only other individual YouTube creator to have previously hit 100 million subscribers is gaming influencer PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, and who currently has 111 million followers.

Donaldson said he has many more ideas for content that he wants to post on his channel and that he plans to build his career on YouTube for another 20 to 30 years.

"I feel like this is just the beginning, and I don't know if that sounds arrogant to say, but I really do feel like this is just the beginning and I have so much more to give creatively," he said in the stream.

Donaldson also tweeted some celebratory messages on July 28, saying "I'm grateful I get to do this all day everyday," in one tweet, and vowing in another that, "no matter how big I get I'll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it."

The YouTuber has developed a reputation among fans for his altruistic videos, where he often gives large sums of money away to viewers. He rose to fame in 2018 by donating thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers, and more recently has filmed elaborate competitions, where fans take part in videos with the chance to win large prizes. In 2021 he recreated the Netflix Show Squid Game for a competition involving 456 supporters and gave away $500,000 to a fan in a competition inspired by Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Story continues

Donaldson also founded a humanitarian aid company called Beast Philanthropy in 2020 to support people living in poverty, and also owns a burger chain and line of chocolate products.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider