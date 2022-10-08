YouTube star MrBeast says he doesn't 'really need money' because he only cares about making videos: 'In the last 20 days I've only left the studio once'

Donaldson appeared on an episode of The Iced Coffee Podcast posted on September 27. The Iced Coffee Hour via YouTube

America's biggest YouTuber MrBeast said he doesn't "really need money" for personal spending.

The YouTuber said he spends most of his money on making videos and barely leaves his studio.

Donaldson has previously stated that he lives in his North Carolina filming studio.

Jimmy Donaldson, America's biggest YouTuber, shared his thoughts on money in an interview posted on September 27.

Speaking to Graham Stephan, the host of YouTube podcast "The Iced Coffee Hour," Donaldson said he reinvests the ad revenue made from his elaborate videos into producing new content, instead of accumulating the earnings in a personal bank account.

"I live in the studio right over there so I'm not worried about paying for a mansion. I don't drive a Lamborghini. I'd purposely have a really dumbed-down lifestyle because it gives you freedom," he said.

Donaldson previously said he lives in his filming studio, which is located in his hometown in Greenville, North Carolina

Donaldson continued,"I like money because I can hire more people and grow a business but not so I can increase my lifestyle, or whatever," adding that, "In the last 20 days I've only left this studio once, I just live here, I don't really need money for other things."

The YouTuber said that he is able to "pull money" from the channel for personal use at any time, for example if he were invited to a poker game with a $50,000 buy-in.

"I'm just gonna pull 50 grand out and go play in it. So it's not like I don't have access to capital if I need it," he said.

Donaldson told Stephan he is driven by "making the best videos possible," adding, "everything I do stems from that."

Donaldson is one of the most popular and highest-paid creators on YouTube. In July, he hit 100 million subscribers on his main channel and livestreamed his reaction for viewers. He is currently the second-most subscribed individual creator on YouTube, behind Pewdiepie.

The YouTuber has developed a reputation among fans for giving away large sums of money to viewers. He rose to fame in 2018 by donating thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

More recently, he has filmed elaborate competitions where fans take part in videos with the chance to win large prizes. Last year, he recreated the Netflix show "Squid Game" for a competition involving 456 supporters, and in June, he gave away $500,000 to a fan in a competition inspired by "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

