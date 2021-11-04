YouTube star MrBeast shares a first look of nearly identical 'Squid Game' sets after he pledged to recreate the the games from the Korean survival drama

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast). Virtual Dining Concepts.

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson pledged to recreate "Squid Game" in real-life if his TikTok video went viral.

After surpassing the target last month, he posted pictures of the recreated sets on Twitter.

"Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week," Donaldson wrote in the tweet.

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson shared photos of "Squid Game" replica sets on Wednesday after he pledged to recreate the games in the Korean survival drama series in real life (without the deadly consequences).

The Netflix original series, which debuted on the streaming platform on September 17, centers on a group of adults struggling to pay off their debts. They're invited to play children's games to win 45 billion won, or about $40 million. Losing a game, however, means losing your life.

Last month, Donaldson posted a viral TikTok video, telling his followers if the video reaches more than 10 million likes, he would make a real-life "Squid Game."

Just two days later, the YouTuber posted an update video confirming that the video had surpassed the target and that he would select followers on his TikTok at random to participate in the event.

On Wednesday, Donaldson posted pictures of the sets in construction on Twitter, saying that they were "coming together."

Since it was added to the streaming platform in September, the show skyrocketed to international fame, becoming Netflix's top show in more than 90 countries and its most popular show of all time. The series also inspired a slew of real-world iterations like MrBeast's recreated competition, including another real-life "Squid Game" event in Abu Dhabi and making costume appearances on Halloween.

The show's success also sparked real-world conversations on the mounting debt crisis and toxic work conditions in South Korea over the last several years. In late October, tens of thousands of union workers in the country - some even dressed in "Squid Game"-inspired costumes - went on strike, violating the nation's strict COVID-19 social distancing measures to demand improved workers' rights of the government.

