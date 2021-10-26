Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snap on defensive on kids' use

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCY GORDON and MATT O'BRIEN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators put executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on the defensive Tuesday, questioning them about what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety on their platforms.

Citing the harm that can come to vulnerable young people from the sites — ranging from eating disorders to exposure to sexually explicit content and material promoting addictive drugs — the lawmakers also sought the executives' support for legislation bolstering protection of children on social media. But they received little firm commitment.

“The problem is clear: Big Tech preys on children and teens to make more money,” Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said at a hearing by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection.

The subcommittee recently took testimony from a former Facebook data scientist, who laid out internal company research showing that the company’s Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The subcommittee is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms, with millions or billions of users, that also compete for young people’s attention and loyalty.

“We’re hearing the same stories of harm” caused by YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the panel’s chairman.

“This is for Big Tech a big tobacco moment ... It is a moment of reckoning,” he said. “There will be accountability. This time is different.”

To that end, Markey asked the three executives — Michael Beckerman, a TikTok vice president and head of public policy for the Americas; Leslie Miller, vice president for government affairs and public policy of YouTube’s owner Google; and Jennifer Stout, vice president for global public policy of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. — if they would support his bipartisan legislation that would give new privacy rights to children, and ban targeted ads and video autoplay for kids.

In a lengthy exchange as Markey tried to draw out a commitment of support, the executives avoided providing a direct endorsement, insisting that their platforms already are complying with the proposed restrictions. They said they’re seeking a dialogue with lawmakers as the legislation is crafted.

That wasn’t good enough for Markey and Blumenthal, who perceived a classic Washington lobbying game in a moment of crisis for social media and the tech industry. “This is the talk that we’ve seen again and again and again and again,” Blumenthal told them. Applauding legislative goals in a general way is “meaningless” unless backed up by specific support, he said.

“Sex and drugs are violations of our community standards; they have no place on TikTok,” Beckerman said. TikTok has tools in place, such as screen-time management, to help young people and parents moderate how long children spend on the app and what they see, he said.

The company says it focuses on age-appropriate experiences, noting that some features, such as direct messaging, are not available to younger users. The video platform, wildly popular with teens and younger children, is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In only five years since launching, it has gained an estimated 1 billion monthly users.

Early this year after federal regulators order TikTok to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, the platform tightened its privacy practices for users under 18.

Pressed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., about a 19-year-old said to have died from counterfeit pain medication he bought through Snapchat, Stout said, “We’re absolutely determined to remove all drug dealers from Snapchat.” She said the platform has deployed detection measures against dealers but acknowledged that they are often evaded.

Stout made the case that Snapchat’s platform differs from the others in relying on humans, not artificial intelligence, for moderating content.

Snapchat allows people to send photos, videos and messages that are meant to quickly disappear, an enticement to its young users seeking to avoid snooping parents and teachers. Hence its “Ghostface Chillah” faceless (and word-less) white logo.

Only 10 years old, Snapchat says an eye-popping 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. use the service. It reported 306 million daily users in the July-September quarter.

Miller said YouTube has worked to provide children and families with protections and parental controls like time limits, to limit viewing to age-appropriate content. The offshoot YouTube Kids, available in around 70 countries, has an estimated 35 million weekly users.

“We do not prioritize profits over safety. We do not wait to act," she said.

The three platforms are woven into the fabric of young people’s lives, often influencing their dress, dance moves and diet, potentially to the point of obsession. Peer pressure to get on the apps is strong. Social media can offer entertainment and education, but platforms have been misused to harm children and promote bullying, vandalism in schools, eating disorders and manipulative marketing, lawmakers say.

The panel wants to learn how algorithms and product designs can magnify harm to children, foster addiction and intrusions of privacy. And Blumenthal especially asked the executives whether independent research had been conducted on the impact on young people of the platforms. He said the lawmakers want to receive information from the companies on such research soon.

TikTok, in its first time testifying before Congress, received especially fierce criticism during the hearing, particularly from conservative Republican lawmakers who highlighted its Chinese ownership. The company says it stores all TikTok U.S. data in the United States, with a backup facility in Singapore.

“TikTok actually collects less data than many of our peers,” Beckerman said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Beckerman that he dodged questions more than any witness he’s ever seen in Congress.

TikTok’s privacy policy states, “We may share all of the information we collect with a parent, subsidiary or other affiliate of our corporate group.” Senators drilled down on whether “other affiliate” includes ByteDance and what that means for Chinese access to data.

__

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

__

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech's message to the Hill: We're not Facebook

    TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat will appear before Congress Tuesday with a key priority: distinguishing their practices from Facebook's.Why it matters: Facebook is under attack, and its tech peers don't want to get caught in the crossfire as lawmakers mull legislation to rein in the company.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: At the hearing before the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee, representatives f

  • Facebook Is Hemorrhaging Young Users — Is It a Warning Sign To Sell the Stock?

    Teens and young adults are losing interest in Facebook, according to the social media platform's internal research. "Time spent" for U.S. teenagers on Facebook was down 16% year-over-year and young...

  • Facebook seeks fountain of youth

    Data: Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens Study; Chart: Axios VisualsFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said that the company is pivoting its strategy to focus on young adults, following reports that teens have fled its apps.Why it matters: A series of stories based on leaked whistleblower documents suggest the company sees the aging of its user base as an existential threat to its business. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Tesla powers S&P 500 to fresh record high

    The Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs amid ongoing earnings optimism and a mega order for electric car maker Tesla.The Dow gained 64 points. The S&P 500 rose 21 points. The Nasdaq jumped 136 points.For the first time in Tesla's history, the company hit a market cap of more than $1 trillion on the stock market. That put it into an elite club of companies Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft , Apple and Amazon - to do so. Monday's stock surge for Tesla came after rental car company Hertz announced that it would buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Elon Musk.Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research sees Tesla's surge stock as market warning signal. "Today the market capitalization of Tesla rose $100 billion on what will be $500 million of an increase in gross profit, not just over a year, but over an extended period of time. It's completely out of whack. It's like valuations have lost their mind. And there's all this speculation. It's almost like Tesla is the equivalent to bitcoin. It just tells us it's one more point to the fact that we are in a speculative bubble." Shares of Tesla closed above the $1,000 mark for the first time in history - closing up by 12.6 percent. PayPal said it is not interested in acquiring Pinterest at this time, following speculation last week that a $45 billion deal was in the works. Shares of PayPal jumped nearly 3 percent. That news was a blow to Pinterest, which is grappling with a slowdown in user growth. Shares of Pinterest slumped nearly 13 percent.After the close - big earnings news from Facebook following weeks of damaging news coverage and company leaks. The leading social network beat profit forecasts. Sales came in below expectations. Monthly active users fell shy of analysts’ predictions. Facebook guided sales estimates lower - citing privacy changes to Apple's operating system.

  • Is Paycom Software (PAYC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Health Care and Information Technology. The largest sector overweight was Health Care. The portfolio had no exposure to the […]

  • GE lifts 2021 earnings forecast, flags 'challenging' operating environment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after a recovery in its jet-engine business helped it report higher-than-expected quarterly profit. The industrial conglomerate, however, said it faced a "challenging" operating environment because of global supply chain disruptions and uncertainty over whether production tax credits for onshore wind investments will be extended over the long term in U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. The company expects inflationary pressure to intensify next year, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel.

  • Facebook's main focus is younger users: analyst

    Rohit Kulkarni, MKM Partners Senior Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Facebook’s latest earnings.

  • Target CEO Brian Cornell speaks to Yahoo Finance

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on inflation, supply chain woes and what's next for the company.

  • Stocks Move To New Highs As Traders Stay Focused On Strong Earnings Season

    Meanwhile, gold moved back below the important $1800 level.

  • YouTube, TikTok, Snap Resist Facebook Comparison on Kids Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Social media companies YouTube, TikTok and Snap sought to distance themselves from rival Facebook Inc. Tuesday as lawmakers pressed for legislation to codify privacy protections for kids and teens on their platforms.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top

  • TikTok tells U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to China's government

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An executive at TikTok faced tough questions on Tuesday during the video-sharing app's first appearance at a U.S. congressional hearing, saying it does not give information to the Chinese government and has sought to safeguard U.S. data. Senators at the hearing also voiced concerns that TikTok, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, and rivals YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc , and Snapchat have algorithms that can be harmful to young people. Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy for the Americas, became the company's first executive to appear before Congress, testifying to a subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee.

  • Facebook Rises on User Growth for Family of Apps, Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares gained in late trading after third-quarter results showed more people are actively using its network of social media apps than analysts predicted, and the company pledged to buy back as much as $50 billion more in stock.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of

  • Market Recap: Monday, October 25

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down today's market action, and Facebook's after-hours earnings report.

  • Facebook shares rise despite whistleblower document dump

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down Facebook's latest earnings report, and outlook for the tech giant.&nbsp;

  • Apple's privacy changes eat rivals' businesses

    Data: Branch; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe latest earnings reports from Facebook and Snapchat show that Apple's mobile privacy measures are beginning to have a material impact on the ad businesses of some of its Big Tech competitors.Why it matters: While experts don't think Apple's moves will do long-term damage to its rivals, they will force social media companies to invest heavily in new technology and products for the next few years — all while their ads business continues to experience sign

  • Twitter Stock Is Sliding. Earnings Could Show a Bruising From Apple.

    Twitter is the next social-media company set to report earnings that could show an impact on ad revenue from Apple's tracking changes.

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Stitch Fix CEO breaks down how data science and algorithms drive success

    Yahoo Finance's Sibile Marcellus spoke with Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding about how the company utilizes data science and algorithms to drive business.

  • Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings Call

    Facebook addresses whistleblower controversies, while reporting revenue miss — and doubles down on Reels and metaverse, including commerce.

  • Snap is 'way ahead of Facebook' in regard to the metaverse: Analyst

    Facebook reported mixed third quarter earnings that missed on revenue. Jefferies Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.