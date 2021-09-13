A YouTuber with 500,000 subscribers has deleted her channel after backlash for telling her 9-year-old son to pose for a thumbnail as he cried

Cheyenne's YouTube and Instagram accounts are no longer active. Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne faced backlash for telling her crying son to pose for a video thumbnail.

She told Insider her YouTube and Instagram have been deactivated since the clip went viral.

Cheyenne said she'd gone offline to prioritize her son's "health and wellbeing."

Influencer Jordan Cheyenne has taken down her YouTube channel and Instagram account for the "health and wellbeing" of her nine-year-old son following backlash against a recent vlog that showed her pressuring him to pose for a video thumbnail.

Cheyenne, whose YouTube channel had over half a million subscribers, is an online personality based in California who often vlogs about fitness, lifestyle, and life as a single parent.

Last Wednesday, footage from a vlog went viral. In the video, which was about the family's new puppy being sick, Cheyenne can be seen telling her son to pose for the camera as he cried. Cheyenne deleted the vlog, but the footage was re-uploaded on various social-media platforms and caused widespread outrage.

Cheyenne apologized that same day in a video entitled "I am immensely disappointed in myself," and on Friday said she had been facing harassment and death threats in since-deleted Instagram stories.

Both Cheyenne's Instagram account and YouTube channel have now been deactivated.

Cheyenne said in a statement to Insider, "Getting completely offline, canceling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child are all I care about. I'm disgusted and horrified at what I did and there is absolutely no excuse. It's terrible on so many levels. I love my child more than anything and will regret this moment forever."

She added that she would not comment on any videos about her, and would be prioritizing her family.

An unverified Twitter account appearing to belong to Cheyenne is still active, although its latest tweet dates back to March 24. A website under Cheyenne's name is also still live, advertising courses to help people grow and monetize their social media following.

Between Wednesday and Friday last week, Cheyenne lost a total of 2,000 subscribers on her channel, according to social analytics site Social Blade.

