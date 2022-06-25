A YouTuber asked a random New Yorker for his thoughts on abortion. The stranger turned out to be the former president of Planned Parenthood.

US-JUSTICE-COURT-ABORTION ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

YouTuber Karim Jovian asked New Yorkers their thoughts on abortion.

One of the New Yorkers turned out to be the former president of Planned Parenthood, Alexander Sanger.

Sanger told Jovian that banning abortion puts women at risk.

A YouTuber was surprised to find that one of the strangers he was asking about abortion on a street turned out to be well-versed in the subject.

In the video, which Karim Jovian posted on Tiktok and Youtube, one of the New Yorkers he approached a day before the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was coincidentally the former president of Planned Parenthood, Alexander Sanger.

"Do you know who you are interviewing?" Sanger asks Jovian. "I'm Alexander Sanger. I'm the former president of Planned Parenthood of New York. My grandmother was Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood."

Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood in New York in 1916. A reproductive rights advocate, she traveled across Europe studying birth control methods, also founded the American Birth Control League in 1921.

Sanger's grandson told Jovian, "You cannot make abortion go away by criminalizing it. All you do is you make it unsafe."

"You put women at risk. Poor women, women of color, women who don't have the advantages of the middle class, wealthy women to travel somewhere and get an abortion," he said.

Sanger added: "It's discriminatory, it's unfair, it's unsafe, and to me, it's just a total outrage against it, against women."

His wife, Jeannette Watson, who stood beside Sanger during the interview, told Jovian that she questioned having an abortion when she was pregnant.

"When I was pregnant I thought could I have an abortion?" Watson said. "You know, it'd be a very difficult thing to do".

