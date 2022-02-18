A YouTuber attracted more than 216,000 viewers by livestreaming planes trying to land at London's Heathrow airport in record-breaking storm winds

A British Airways passenger plane tries to land in high winds at Heathrow Airport on February 18, 2022 in Longford, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Winds as strong as 122mph battered the UK on Friday as a result of "Storm Eunice."

YouTube channel Big Jet TV is live streaming planes trying to land at London's Heathrow Airport.

The stream has proliferated on social media and had 202,000 viewers just before 1p.m. on Friday,

A lone YouTuber with a camera attracted a huge audience Friday by livestreaming planes trying to land at London's Heathrow airport while record-breaking storm winds batter the UK.

Winds brought about by Storm Eunice reached highs of 122 mph on Friday, and trains were cancelled across much of the south of England. A "red" warning for wind was declared for London on Friday for the first time ever.

Jerry Dyer, the operator of the Big Jet TV YouTube channel, set up a camera on the fringes of Heathrow Airport and livestreamed planes attempting to land on Friday, alongside his enthusiastic commentary.

The stream reached 216,000 live viewers around 1:20 p.m. local time on Friday, far exceeding its usual audiences.

Dyer's commentary on the landings, which can be likened to a sports commentator, propelled his channel to stardom on UK social media.

You can watch the stream here.

