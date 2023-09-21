A YouTuber bought an Amazon 'mystery' returns pallet for $675 from a liquidation center. He said the stuff inside was worth over $4,000.

A YouTuber bought an Amazon returns pallet for $675 from a liquidation center.

Connor Gorman unboxed it in a video and estimated how much the items could be resold for.

Gorman calculated that the combined resale value of the items could exceed $4,000.

A YouTuber who bought an Amazon returns pallet for $675 from a liquidation center said the items inside were worth thousands of dollars if resold.

Connor Gorman, who has more than 1.2 million subscribers to his @ConnorTV YouTube channel, shared a video last week of him visiting Detroit Pallet Liquidation in Michigan.

The warehouse contains a variety of liquidation and returns pallets from several retailers, including Amazon.

Gorman said in the video that he wanted to "start off small" by purchasing a pallet for $675, which contained a random selection of items returned to Amazon by customers.

He showed viewers another pallet that cost $2,400, saying that if he got enough likes he would unbox that one too.

Although Gorman said in the video he was starting small, he later told viewers that it was still "the biggest mystery haul that we've ever done."

Throughout the video, Gorman tallied up how much the items he was unboxing would sell for.

Among the items were a pregnancy pillow, children's car seat, lawnmower tires, and air filters.

Other items included an ax-throwing set, which Gorman estimated would sell for about $80, a tent, and a variety of items for cars.

A standout item was a set of car coils, which Gorman described as the "best find so far." He looked them up on Amazon and discovered that they sell for about $1,200.

"That made up for the entire pallet right there," he said.

In total, Gorman calculated that the combined resale value of the items could exceed $4,000.

"This was insane," he said in the video.

Other videos on Gorman's YouTube channel show him buying abandoned storage units, and working out their potential profitability. It's a popular genre, with many other creators posting videos of the unboxing process.

But it's essential to "exercise caution" before buying returns pallets, Karl Baxter, the chief executive of Wholesale Clearance, told The Sun in a 2022 interview.

Baxter added that potential buyers should research prices, consider the reputation of sellers, and understand the risks that come with buying returns pallets before making a purchase.

Read the original article on Insider