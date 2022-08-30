A YouTuber dropped a $300,000 Mercedes-Benz truck through the roof of a house in a series of extreme stunts designed to test how tough it is, according to a video

WhistlinDiesel posted three videos trying to test how tough the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is. Youtube; WhistlinDiesel

Youtuber WhistlinDiesel posted three videos showing extreme testing of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The 24-year-old is known as a big-truck enthusiast who wrecks expensive cars for views.

In the G-Wagon series, the YouTuber appears to drop the car from a crane and into a house.

A YouTuber has posted a series of videos showing a bright red Mercedes-Benz truck being put through a number of extreme stunts to test its durability, including appearing to drop it through the roof of a house.

WhistlinDiesel, whose real name is Cody Detwile and has over 4 million subscribers, is known for buying expensive cars and appearing to try and destroy them in his videos. He recently turned his attention to the Mercedes-Benz G63 G-Wagon, which he said cost $300,000 and referred to as the nicest he'd ever owned.

According to Car and Driver, the G63 starts at around $160,000, but "most vehicles go for considerably higher than that due to its myriad customization options."

In the first video, posted August 3, Detwile and his crew tested the car on sand — showing the vehicle appear to bounce over dunes until its system showed a message saying it had detected a collision.

As the sun goes down, the bright red G-Wagon appears to leap into the air as it clears the dunes and sunset begins. Detwile, who's known as a big-truck enthusiast, said it achieved a 91-foot jump, and added he'd never seen a car handle sand so well.

In a follow-up video posted on August 13 titled "G-Wagon vs Bottomless Sinkhole," the Indiana native included a clip of YouTuber PewDiePie critiquing people buying off-road vehicles like G-Wagons just to drive them in downtown LA.

Shortly after, the video appears to show him driving the G63 directly into a bog. A tractor is enlisted to pull the vehicle out of the mud.

In his next video posted August 15, Detwile appears to drop the G-Wagon from a crane through a house.

The video shows the 24-year-old appearing to climb up the crane to the suspended G-Wagon and dropping through a sunroof before the car is released and crashes through the house's roof.

In the video's description, he wrote that the stunt cost him around $50,000, although he didn't clarify what the money was spent on, and said he'd do it again "because I'm stupid."

Detwile posts videos much like the G-Wagon stunt series regularly, but some have criticized purchasing expensive cars just to total them as wasteful and dangerous, inspiring articles with headlines like "Careless YouTubers Buy $100,000 Ford F-350 Limited Just to Destroy It."

But Detwile doesn't appear to mind the criticism, saying in an April 7 video, "My new Lamborghini. Paid for by the people that hate me."

Detwile did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

