A YouTuber filmed herself confronting a man she said took zoomed-in photos of her on a plane while she was asleep: 'I felt very vulnerable and insecure'

Anna Clara Rios has over 5 million YouTube subscribers. Johan Marengrd / EyeEm / Getty Images

Brazilian influencer Anna Clara Rios said a man took photos of her while she was asleep on a plane.

She filmed herself confronting the man in a video posted to Instagram, the Daily Mail reported.

Rios reportedly said the man was taken to a nearby police station but was not arrested.

Fitness influencer Anna Clara Rios filmed herself confronting a male passenger after a flight attendant warned her the man had been taking photos of her while she slept, the Daily Mail reported.

While flying to Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on December 14, Rios recorded the confrontation and shared it to her Instagram account which has over 646,00 followers, the outlet reported. In the video, which is no longer available to view on Rios' Instagram story but was published by the Daily Mail, a visibly upset Rios could be seen standing in the aisle of a plane and speaking to the camera.

In the clip, which was translated to English by the outlet, she reportedly said, "I am shaking with rage. This gentleman here was taking photos of me while I was asleep," before tilting the camera to show a passenger sitting on the plane.

According to the video, Rios said she was informed of the man taking photos of her by a flight attendant, and her "first reaction" was that he may have recognized her from social media. She said she was then told, "I don't think that's it, while you were sleeping, he was zooming in and trying to see what was under your dress."

"I felt very vulnerable and insecure so I told the flight attendant that I was going to confront him because I wanted him to delete the photos from his mobile phone," Rios reportedly said in the video.

In a series of still images published by the Daily Mail, Rios appeared to take a photo of the man's phone screen which showed an image of her sitting on a plane seat. What appeared to be federal police could also be seen on the plane, crouching next to the male passenger.

Rios said the man was taken to a nearby station to provide a statement but was not placed under arrest, the Daily Mail reported.

Filming instances of harassment and posting the footage online has become an increasingly common practice on social media, and these videos can gain millions of views. While it can often help people process their experiences, critics say the movement is unlikely to affect real change and people should be aware that if their videos blow up, the response isn't always all positive.

Rios is a fitness influencer who posts workouts on her Instagram account, and has over 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube where she uploads soccer-themed videos and games. She did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Neither Belo Horizonte Federal police nor Belo Horizonte International Airport immediately responded to Insider's requests for comment.

