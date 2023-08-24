YouTuber Fousey livestreams police storming hotel room after he called 911 to report death threats

The Youtuber Fousey—whose real name is Yousef Saleh Erakat—was livestreaming when police came into his hotel room after he called 911 to report a stalker—before he reportedly was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

According to TMZ, Fousey was streaming on Kick at the InterContinental Miami hotel. The Youtuber yells at a police dispatcher over the phone while another person in the room tries calming him down. He can be heard telling the dispatcher that he had been receiving death threats.

In an effort to get the police to get to him sooner, Fousey allegedly told them he had a gun pointed at his head.

When the police reach his hotel room, he allegedly called them “dumb as f***.”

“You guys are just standing there doing nothing with your phones out? This is Miami-Dade Police?” Fousey can be heard saying to the officers, recordings of the original livestream showed. “My life’s in danger and you’re sitting here staring at me.”

He later threatened to sue the officers.

Miami PD told TMZ that the police didn’t arrest Fousey, but determined he needed to be brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sources told the outlet that the Youtuber has been a “victim of constant harassment, threats, and swatting.”

“Miami Police received a call from a male subject who called to report alleged threats being made with weapons,” the police told Insider in a statement. “Upon police arrival, contact was made with a male subject on scene at a hotel room and after a thorough investigation surrounding the subjects claims was conducted - officers transported the male to the hospital for a mental evaluation and documented the details.” The police also said an investigation is ongoing.

In the wake of the incident, Fousey’s sister, human rights attorney Noura Erakat, posted a statement on Instagram asking for privacy. “I appreciate the concern about my brother,” she wrote, adding, “My family kindly requests that our privacy be respected at this time, we are doing everything we can to get him the support he needs.”

Noura Erakat, Fousey’s sister, wrote a statement in the wake of the incident (Noura Erakat / Instagram)