A YouTuber launched a viral campaign to plant 20 million trees by 2020. Here's the list of prominent people who have donated, including Elon Musk, Jeffree Star, and even the CEO of YouTube.

The organizing power of YouTube creators is on full display thanks to one YouTuber's effort to plant 20 million trees by the end of the year.

YouTuber MrBeast launched the #TeamTrees campaign in October after fans bombarded him with memes suggesting he commemorate reaching 20 million YouTube subscribers by planting 20 million trees. At $1 a tree, the cause's goal is to raise $20 million by January 1, 2020 to plant trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation program — the campaign is currently at more than $17 million.

The initial debut of the #TeamTrees campaign gathered the support of more than 600 influencers, who have flooded social media and YouTube with videos and posts to raise awareness about the tree-planting effort. It seems that the mass-bombardment has been successful however: #TeamTrees has drawn donations upwards of tens of thousands of dollars from some of the most popular YouTube stars, and more than $1 million from two tech CEOs as well.

Here are all the big names in tech and YouTube that have so far donated to the #TeamTrees campaign:

MrBeast is known on YouTube for his attention-grabbing stunts and thousands of dollars in donations. To kick off the #TeamTrees campaign, MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) donated $100,000. A day later, he gave an additional $100,002 to maintain the top-spot on the #TeamTrees' donation leaderboard.

NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober was part of the team behind the planning of the #TeamTrees movement, and contributed $50,000 to the cause.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star has been quite busy launching his newest makeup collection with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson, but he donated $50,000 to the cause.

Wildlife educator Coyote Peterson, the face of YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, recorded a video announcing the team's $1,000 donation to #TeamTrees.