A YouTuber launched a viral campaign to plant 20 million trees by 2020. Here's the list of prominent people who have donated, including Elon Musk, Jeffree Star, and even the CEO of YouTube.

- YouTube star MrBeast recently launched a campaign to raise money to plant 20 million trees in honor of reaching 20 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.
- The #TeamTrees campaign has raised more than $17 million already (at a dollar a tree) with support from the Arbor Day Foundation and more than 600 influencers.
- Here are some of the biggest names in tech and YouTube who have donated to the cause, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, PewDiePie, and Jeffree Star.
The organizing power of YouTube creators is on full display thanks to one YouTuber's effort to plant 20 million trees by the end of the year.
YouTuber MrBeast launched the #TeamTrees campaign in October after fans bombarded him with memes suggesting he commemorate reaching 20 million YouTube subscribers by planting 20 million trees. At $1 a tree, the cause's goal is to raise $20 million by January 1, 2020 to plant trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation program — the campaign is currently at more than $17 million.
The initial debut of the #TeamTrees campaign gathered the support of more than 600 influencers, who have flooded social media and YouTube with videos and posts to raise awareness about the tree-planting effort. It seems that the mass-bombardment has been successful however: #TeamTrees has drawn donations upwards of tens of thousands of dollars from some of the most popular YouTube stars, and more than $1 million from two tech CEOs as well.
Here are all the big names in tech and YouTube that have so far donated to the #TeamTrees campaign:
MrBeast is known on YouTube for his attention-grabbing stunts and thousands of dollars in donations. To kick off the #TeamTrees campaign, MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) donated $100,000. A day later, he gave an additional $100,002 to maintain the top-spot on the #TeamTrees' donation leaderboard.
MrBeast/YouTube
—Mark Rober🌲🌲🌲 (@MarkRober) October 26, 2019
NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober was part of the team behind the planning of the #TeamTrees movement, and contributed $50,000 to the cause.
Mark Rober/YouTube
Makeup artist Jeffree Star has been quite busy launching his newest makeup collection with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson, but he donated $50,000 to the cause.
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
—Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 26, 2019
Wildlife educator Coyote Peterson, the face of YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, recorded a video announcing the team's $1,000 donation to #TeamTrees.
Brave Wilderness/YouTube
—Brave Wilderness (@BraveWilderness) October 29, 2019
YouTuber Alan Becker shared an animation blaming one of his well-known stick figures for making him donate $5,100.
Alan Walker/YouTube
—Alan Becker (@alanthebecker) October 29, 2019
Odd 1s Out, aka James Rallison, participated earlier this year in a real-life Battle Royale game held by MrBeast. He gave back the earnings he won to the #TeamTrees campaign.
VidCon/YouTube
—TheOdd1sOut (@theodd1sout) October 28, 2019
Another YouTube animator, Jaiden Animations, donated $20,000 to #TeamTrees.
VidCon/YouTube
—MidouFilali (@midoufilali) October 29, 2019
Gamer-turned-memer PewDiePie got help earlier this year from MrBeast during his attempt to keep his spot as the most-subscribed-to YouTuber, so it makes sense PewDiePie would help with #TeamTrees. In true PewDiePie fashion, his choice of donation amount was comedic — at $69,420 — as was the name he used.
YouTube/PewDiePie
—ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) October 31, 2019
Many of YouTube's popular sect of gamers have also contributed to #TeamTrees. LazarBeam, who has nearly 12 million subscribers, gave $10,000.
LazarBeam/YouTube
—Lannan (@LazarBeamYT) October 25, 2019
Lachlan, a YouTuber known for his 'Fortnite' videos, donated $15,000.
Lachlan/YouTube
—Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 26, 2019
Professional gamer Ninja, who recently moved his livestreaming over to Mixer, teamed up with his wife Jessica Blevins to contribute $15,000.
Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
—Arbor Day Foundation (@arborday) October 30, 2019
Arin Hanson — better known as Egoraptor — took time away from his web series "Game Grumps" to donate $12,345.
GameGrumps/YouTube
—Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) October 31, 2019
Members of the British YouTuber gaming squad Sidemen also pledged money to the cause. Vikkstar123 gave $10,000 and encouraged others to "show how powerful we are" by donating.
Vikkstar123/YouTube
—Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) October 25, 2019
Another Sidemen member, Miniminter, contributed $10,010. Notably missing from the list of donations is fellow Sidemen member KSI, who's currently prepping for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul.
Miniminter/YouTube
—Wedgeman Simon (@miniminter) October 29, 2019
Some gamers hosted livestreams to encourage fans to watch and raise more money for #TeamTrees. On top of a $20,000 personal contribution, Jacksepticeye streamed to raise an additional $153,000.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
—Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 30, 2019
—Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) October 27, 2019
Roi Fabito, the name behind poplar YouTube channel Guava Juice, dolled out $10,009, after helping MrBeast to plant a tree earlier.
Guava Juice/YouTube
—Guava Juice (@GuavaJuice) October 26, 2019
Canadian YouTuber AzzyLand didn't publicly announce her donation, but a #TeamTrees contribution bearing her name shows the YouTuber contributing $10,000.
AzzyLand/YouTube
—Arbor Day Foundation (@arborday) October 25, 2019
Internet celebrity MD Dr. Mike donated $11,111 to "keep the world Happy & Healthy!"
Doctor Mike/YouTube
—Dr. Mike Varshavski (@RealDoctorMike) October 27, 2019
YouTube magician Chris Ramsay also donated $11,111.
Chris Ramsay/YouTube
—Chris Ramsay (@chrisramsay52) October 27, 2019
Cristine Rotenberg is the bonafide face of viral nail art as the person behind YouTube's Simply Nailogical channel. She donated $12,000 to the #TeamTrees campaign.
Simply Nailogical/YouTube
—Cristine with no ‘H’ 💿 (@nailogical) October 26, 2019
Ethan Klein, one-half of comedy duo h3h3 Productions, announced a $1,000 donation from "your favorite boomer," a nod to how much older he is than the usual YouTuber.
H3 Podcast Highlights/YouTube
—Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) October 31, 2019
But YouTubers weren't the only group to get in on the donations. The #TeamTrees campaign reached the radar of tech executives too, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated twice for a total of $350,000.
David Becker/Getty Images
—MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 31, 2019
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his philanthropy toward environmental efforts, so it's not surprising he gave $900,000 to #TeamTrees.
Kimberley White/Getty Images
—MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) November 6, 2019
Patreon is a popular platform among creators and YouTubers to crowdfund money for projects and work. Its CEO, Jack Conte, shared a video on Twitter to announce his contribution of $10,000.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
—Patreon (@Patreon) October 31, 2019
Verizon's division focused on sustainability efforts, called Green Team, donated $100,000 to the environmentally friendly fundraiser.
—VerizonGreen (@VerizonGreen) October 31, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the top spot on the donation leaderboard after saying the cause seemed "legit," and donated $1 million. He went further by temporarily changing his Twitter display name to "Treelon" and his profile picture to a forest.
Getty Images
—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2019
But Musk's lead didn't last long. Shortly after, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke donated just one more tree than Musk to take the top spot "on behalf of 1,000,000 Shopify merchants and my own defunct snowboarding store."
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
—Tobi 'Lorax' Lutke 🌳🌲 (@tobi) October 30, 2019
Shopify's chief technology officer, Jean-Michel Lemieux, followed in his boss' footsteps with a donation of his own, although he capped his contribution at $100,000.
Shopify
—Jean-Michel Lemieux (@jmwind) October 30, 2019
—Jean-Michel Lemieux (@jmwind) October 31, 2019
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has taken notice of the major fundraiser happening on her platform, and showed up to help the #TeamTrees team, both in person and with a $200,000 donation.
Getty
—Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) October 30, 2019
Since then, YouTube has also pledged on Twitter to match up to $1 million of donations that are given through YouTube's fundraising feature. YouTube has yet to say that the $1 million milestone has been reached, and has told Twitter users to "keep giving" and look out for YouTube's contribution.
Reuters
—YouTube (@YouTube) October 30, 2019
—YouTube (@YouTube) November 7, 2019
The team behind video game "Plants vs. Zombies" announced in December that it would donate enough money to plant $500,000 trees.
Plants Vs Zombies
—Pl🎄nts vs. Z🧠mbies (@PlantsvsZombies) December 2, 2019
The #TeamTrees campaign has even made its way into the sports world. Detroit Lions player Tyrell Crosby will sport a pair of #TeamTrees-themed cleats in his upcoming NFL game as part of the league-wide initiative of players wearing personalized cleats to later be auctioned up for charity.
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
—Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) December 4, 2019
