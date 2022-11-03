YouTuber MrBeast said he was handing out bundles of $10,000 to trick-or-treaters when one kid tried to give it back in exchange for candy

MrBeast is known for giving away high-value prizes in his videos. MrBeast via YouTube and TikTok

America's biggest YouTuber MrBeast is known for giving away large sums of money in his videos.

For Halloween, the YouTuber said he gave away iPhones and bundles of $10,000 to trick-or-treaters.

According to the YouTuber, one child tried to trade the money back for some candy.

America's biggest YouTuber MrBeast said he was giving away bundles of cash on Halloween, but that one child tried to hand back $10,000 in exchange for candy.

In a TikTok video posted on November 2, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said he was going to give $10,000 to the next trick-or-treater who came through his door in an on-screen caption on the post. The YouTuber then opened the door to reveal a small child standing in front of a small group.

Donaldson could be heard saying, "Hey, here's $10,000," and put a bundle of money in the child's bucket. The child said "thank you," and an adult standing next to the child said, "Oh my gosh, are you serious?"

The child could then be seen taking the bundle of cash and trying to give it back to Donaldson.

"No, no, it's yours. No, keep it," Donaldson said.

The YouTuber then gave the child, and some other children who were standing with him, bars of Feastables, the YouTuber's brand of chocolate products.

Donaldson also tweeted about the encounter on November 3, writing, "I was handing out $10,000 on Halloween and one kid tried to trade the $10k for candy,"

He then shared a screenshot of the child trying to hand him back the cash, with a caption that read, "POV you want a Feastables bar instead of $10,000."

In a separate TikTok posted on November 2, Donaldson could be seen handing what appeared to be iPhone boxes to trick-or-treaters. He gave two boxes to a child dressed in a Minecraft-themed costume, and also handed out what appeared to be a PlayStation and two pairs of Apple AirPods.

The YouTuber, who is one of the most-viewed and highest-paid creators on the platform, is known for giving away high-value prizes in his videos. Last year, he recreated the Netflix show "Squid Game" and had 456 people competing for $456,000, and in June, he gave away $500,000 to a fan in a competition inspired by "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

