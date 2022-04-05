YouTuber ordered to remove Cardi B videos after losing defamation suit

WAP-ped down again.

“Bodak Yellow” singer Cardi B has another legal victory after winning an injunction against a YouTuber who made defamatory videos about her.

In January, Cardi B, who legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, won a $4 million defamation suit in federal court against Latasha Kebe, who goes by Tasha K online, a celebrity blogger who hosts UnWineWithTashaK and has over a million subscribers.

Cardi B accused Tasha K of making videos for years that slandered her and were libelous, in an attempt to ruin her reputation — and a jury agreed, awarding the rapper more than $4 million in damages.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she said after the jury’s decision.

Now Tasha K has been ordered to remove the defamatory videos from the internet and the refrain from making videos about Cardi B in the future. She is also prohibited from making statements about Card B’s sexual health and personal life.

A total of 21 videos will be taken down, according to Radio 1 Newsbeat. The videos will be taken down within five days and from a number of different social media channels.

Kebe is appealing the January verdict. If successful, the “permanent injunction” would be tossed as well.

