YouTuber Tries Reviving Dead 1974 Saab Sonett III

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Can Vice Grip Garage actually pull this one off?

It might be that Vice Grip Garage has finally bit off more than it can chew with a dead 1974 Saab Sonett III. We’ve seen the YouTuber resurrect all kinds of cars most people would just load onto a trailer and tow home. He seems to get a big kick out of driving these neglected, forgotten rides out of their grave, but when it comes to this Saab things are a bit different.

Someone already killed a Dodge Durango Hellcat. See the damage here.

Right off the bat, he admits he’s owned this car for some time. That alone should tell you this is going to be a challenge, because the guy usually gets such vehicles running almost immediately and drives them home, so why didn’t he do that with this Swede?

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

There’s also the rarity factor, which can make getting replacement parts a frustrating endeavor. Only 2,483 of these cars were made, at least according to this guy’s count. We’re not Saab experts, but that sounds about right to us. The point is that you don’t run into one of these very often and they can seem a little tricky for most people to work on. However, if you know the eccentricities of Swedish cars, perhaps you could revive something like this. Or maybe not.

Speaking of weird Swedish engineering, this thing has a V4 engine. We’re betting you haven’t worked on one of those ever. If you have, congratulations, because most people these days don’t even know such a thing has ever existed.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

This video is especially long for Vice Grip Garage, coming in at over an hour. That along should indicate this isn’t going to be some easy project. Considering some of the absolute junk heaps we’ve seen him successfully bring back in short order, the fact he struggles with this Saab should tell you a lot.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Why victims like Colonial Pipeline keep paying off ransomware attackers

    If you run a hospital, a bank, a utility or a city, chances are you'll be hit with a ransomware attack. Given the choice between losing your precious data or paying up, chances are you'll pay. Why it matters: Paying the hackers is the clear short-term answer for most organizations hit with these devastating attacks, but it's a long-term societal disaster, encouraging hackers to continue their lucrative extortion schemes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Colonial Pipeline paid hackers almost $5 million in ransom to restore its systems and get gasoline flowing again after a ransomware attack held the country's largest pipeline hostage, which resulted in widespread disruption of gasoline supply.The big picture: "This creates a collective action problem — the bad guys win so they'll go out and hit someone else," said Betsy Cooper, director of Aspen Tech Policy Hub at the Aspen Institute. "As an organization, you have to take into account the immediate costs versus the cost of your data. The less prepared you are, the worse it's going to be."Threat level: Code red. Negotiating can backfire. Last week, foreign hackers released sensitive files they stole from the Washington D.C. police department last month, after the department offered to pay $100,000 rather than the $4 million that was demanded to return the data, DCist reported.The hackers reportedly said they'd keep the files public for months, even if the police department offered more than the original ransom.Of note: The outfit responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack announced it was shutting down Friday, but there's no sign the larger problem will abate.That same day, Ireland shut down its health care system's networks because of another ransomware attack. By the numbers: Payments to ransomware attackers rose 337% from 2019 to 2020, reaching more than $400 million worth of cryptocurrency, according to figures just released by Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company.So far in 2021, hackers have raked in more than $81 million. The average ransom payment has risen from $12,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $54,000 in the first quarter of this year. Chainalysis notes these figures are conservative because they are based on reported attacks and payments.Many attacks at the local level go unreported and unnoticed. Attack disclosure requirements vary state by state.Zoom in: A hospital near Kansas City, Mo., fell victim to an attack, paid the ransom, and then had to ask the city's government for help making payroll, Mayor Quinton Lucas told Axios. "It's odd how under-discussed [cybersecurity] is when we talk about infrastructure," Lucas said. "The challenge is not necessarily City Hall getting attacked, it's all the institutions that make up a city — the police department, banks, health systems — that all have different security companies working for them."The irony: While having several different systems may seem inefficient, it disaggregates the risk, Cooper said. "If you put all your eggs in one vendor's basket, if that vendor has a flaw, then everything that's touched by that vendor will be affected." she said. "Just like you probably don't put all your money into one bank account, you probably shouldn't put all your security with one company," she said.Between the lines: State and city governments are particularly vulnerable to attacks because it's well-known that public agencies often rely on outdated systems with less robust security defenses. Stimulus funds flowing to states and municipalities could make them attractive targets for hackers.While infrastructure funding is a big topic of conversation in Washington and states, it often comes in the form of grants for a specific purpose, like to repair roads or fix a bridge. Upgrading software and system security is often not thought of in the infrastructure category, and instead tackled separately every five or so years.Prompted by the Colonial Pipeline crisis, the Biden administration issued an executive order last week to encourage data IT data sharing and implement stronger security standards. But it applies to federal agencies and contractors, not the local level. A bipartisan group of House members is proposing to create a $500 million grant program for state and local government cybersecurity upgrades.Companies that sell services to local governments are also attractive targets. In February, a ransomware attack hit widely used payment processor Automatic Funds Transfer Services. The cybercrime operation known as "Cuba Ransomware" sold the stolen data, including personal addresses and other billing information, on the web, security site BleepingComputer reported.The hack triggered data breach notifications from dozens of cities and agencies in California and Washington state.Zoom in again: Last February, New Orleans was hit with a massive ransomware attack that crippled the city government. After the attack, the city weeded out old systems and machines, update files and install new software. Then the pandemic hit, and the city had to quickly go fully remote — but it was ready."In that way, the cyber attack ended up being a huge blessing in disguise," said Liana Elliot, deputy chief of staff to Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Upgrading its systems should have been done much sooner, Elliot said, but there was no money or political will — until the attack. "Cities often can't do the things we need to do unless there's a crisis," she said.New Orleans later upped its cyber insurance policy to $10 million.What to watch: Ransomware groups are getting more hostile and are less likely to restore systems, even when they are paid the ransom, according to Accenture's latest report on cyber threats.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Should You Ditch Your Car For A Bike?

    With economic troubles and gas shortages, many are asking themselves this question…

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott will be cleared by training camp

    Dak Prescott previously said his rehab has gone so well that he could play now.

  • Four women who accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment are subpoenaed to testify under oath

    The investigation’s findings should be concluded by the end of the summer

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Trump’s blog crashes ‘after he makes more false claims about Arizona election fraud’

    ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ site went down on Saturday

  • The Panthers were ferocious attacking Lightning Sunday. This is what Florida needs to do

    The Florida Panthers have a lot to learn — that’s according to their own coach — and a short amount of time to cram for their next huge test.

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • The Panthers had some big highlights in Sunday’s game that were obscured by tough loss

    Tampa Bay’s 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night obscured some highlights from the losing squad.

  • US secretary of state ‘not seen evidence’ Hamas were operating in media tower block destroyed by airstrike

    AP and Al Jazeera offices were demolished in weekend airstrike

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • EU grants partial truce to U.S. over Trump tariffs

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China's "trade-distorting" policies. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend a planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’s relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’s wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Four-year-old boy found murdered in Dallas street

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody