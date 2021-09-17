If You've Ever Worked For An MLM, It's Time To Tell The Secrets And Stories About Your Experience
In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting others to work under you, so you can receive a percentage of profit from the products they sell as well. They've been around for decades, and there's been plenty of controversy over the years surrounding their business practices.
So, if you've ever been part of an MLM, we'd like to hear about your experience. For example, were you told by higher-ups to go to extremes in order to sell your inventory?
Did you go into extreme debt buying inventory to sell, or did you make a ton of profit and have amazing financial success?
Were you told to recruit people for your team at any cost, including harassing friends, family, and people you haven't spoken to in years?
And finally, was your time with an MLM worth it?
