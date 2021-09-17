If You've Ever Worked For An MLM, It's Time To Tell The Secrets And Stories About Your Experience

·1 min read

In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting others to work under you, so you can receive a percentage of profit from the products they sell as well. They've been around for decades, and there's been plenty of controversy over the years surrounding their business practices.

NBC

So, if you've ever been part of an MLM, we'd like to hear about your experience. For example, were you told by higher-ups to go to extremes in order to sell your inventory?

Hundreds of pairs of folded, colorfully printed leggings
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Did you go into extreme debt buying inventory to sell, or did you make a ton of profit and have amazing financial success?

Joe exotic saying, I am never going to financially recover from this
Netflix

Were you told to recruit people for your team at any cost, including harassing friends, family, and people you haven't spoken to in years?

Essence

And finally, was your time with an MLM worth it?

Apple TV

We want to hear your secrets and stories from YOUR perspective! Tell us about your experience working for an MLM and why it was so positive or negative in the comments. And if you'd rather remain anonymous, fill out this form instead. We'll feature your responses in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories