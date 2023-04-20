What to do if you've got hail or wind damage to your home or car

Severe storms moved through Oklahoma City Wednesday, bringing damage from large hail reported across the metro area.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 3 in the United States for automobile hail damage claims and No. 5 for hail-related property damage overall, according to some insurance industry data.

Here are answers to the most commonly asked questions by vehicle and home owners after hail and wind damage, from the Oklahoma Insurance Department website:

Does liability insurance cover hail damage to vehicles?

Liability insurance alone will not cover hail damage, nor will a collision policy. Vehicle owners with comprehensive coverage may, however, be eligible for help with repairs to the interior, exterior and glass of their automobiles.

Is my home covered for wind and hail damage by my homeowners' policy?

Typically, hail and wind damage is covered by a standard homeowners' insurance policy. However, the policy may have limitations. Check with your provider to see if you have higher deductible for hail or if there are exceptions for cosmetic damage to structures. Some areas may even have separate hail-specific deductibles, or exclusions because of the frequency of this kind of claim.

The Insurance Department recommends filing a claim with your insurance provider as soon as possible after a storm occurs. For those needing assistance with the process, the agency is available to help at 800-522-0071.

"Insurance carriers have 30 days to acknowledge claims and 60 days from proof of loss before they must pay, deny, or investigate the matter further," said Liz Heigle of the Oklahoma Insurance Department in an email. "If they need to investigate further, they have up to 120 days to do so. Most claims are resolved within 45 days."

If a claim takes an unreasonable amount of time, Heigle recommends property owners contact the claims adjuster's supervisor to escalate the issue. If the problem is still not resolved, a formal complaint against the company can be filed with the Insurance Department.

Storm damage is seen at an apartment complex in Norman on Thursday after a hail storm.

If you don't own your home, a renters' insurance policy will typically cover your belongings inside the dwelling in the case of damage caused by a weather-related event including hail and wind, according to StateFarm.com and Allstate.com.

The State of Oklahoma is currently asking residents and business owners to report the damage or loss of property at damage.ok.gov.

The website is designed as a survey to collect information to provide state and local authorities a clearer picture of where and to what extent damage has occurred.

Different survey entries are requested for those with multiple agricultural, business and residential losses at the same address. Should disaster relief be made available, participation may help government officials expedite the process for home and business owners to access aid.

A construction worker frames a house in the Castleberry addition in north Oklahoma City.

How do I choose a contractor?

When dealing with damage after a storm, the Oklahoma Attorney General's office advises consumers to get multiple estimates in writing from local, well-established companies.

Heigle added that homeowners should be careful of those contractors who seem to appear on consumers' doorsteps overnight.

"Do not sign any forms from door-to-door roofing companies. Call a contractor you know or trust to inspect your roof," she said. "Companies offering to pay your deductible to get your business may cut corners on repairs or use inferior materials to offset the deductibles."

No contractor should ever expect payment up front, Heigle added. Instead payment should be held until after the job has been completed to your standards.

If approached by a contractor that seems to be operating a fraudulent business, try to research the company through the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board.

"(The Construction Industries Board) maintain a database of registered roofing contractors and if companies have had complaints filed against them," Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a statement.

Hunter added that while it can be hard to stay patient, it is important to take time in making the decision about who to allow to work on your home. It may keep you from falling prey to common schemes.

"A good company or contractor will let you take your time and make your own decision," he said. "If a deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is."

Hunter also said to be sure to ask companies if they are insured and licensed. You have a right to know this information as it protects you from being held liable should someone get hurt or cause further damage to your property.

Ultimately, if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam, you can file a complaint with the AG's office consumer protection division by calling 405-521-3921 and asking to speak with a consumer representative.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Severe weather, hail in Oklahoma: What to do if you have hail damage