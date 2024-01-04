You've got a point: Over 5,000 pencil sharpeners on display at free Hocking Hills museum

Some of the over 5,000 pencil sharpeners on display at the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum located at the Hocking Hills Welcome Center in Logan, Ohio.

A new-and-improved museum in the Hocking Hills region is reopening, bringing its large and eclectic pencil sharpener collection back to the public.

The Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum will reopen Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, 13178 state Route 664 in Logan, Ohio, according to a release. There guests will be able to see more than 5,000 sharpeners line the walls of the brand new facility after a two year hiatus.

The original site of the museum was essentially a shed, and could not be repaired. The new space at the welcome center is handicapped accessible and features museum-quality cases that house a staggering count of sharpeners.

The new exterior of the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum, located in Logan, Ohio, which offers Hocking Hills tourists an opportunity to see around 5,000 pencil sharpeners.

"Visitors are always wowed by the breadth of the collection, which never fails to transport them back to their childhood – regardless of their age,” said Audrey Martin, Hocking Hills Tourism Association deputy director.

The "world’s only" pencil sharpener museum originally was originally housed in a small garden shed at the private home of Paul Johnson and his wife, according to the release. After his death in 2010, his wife Charlotte donated the collection to make it accessible to the millions of visitors to the region each year.

Johnson had nearly 4,000 pieces in his collection, and in 2022 it was bolstered by a donation from a Florida man who had collected over 1,000 pieces, including examples of some of the earliest pencil sharpeners from the early 1800s.

Admission to the museum is free, and Hocking Hills recommends you stop at the welcome center anyways to get a map of the region and information about other attractions.

