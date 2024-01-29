You've been hit by a data breach in NY. What should you do next? Here are first steps

You recently received a letter saying your information was compromised in a data breach. What now? What should be your next steps?

You're not alone — about four million New Yorkers were affected by a data breach of medical transcription company Perry Johnson & Associates last year, which impacted some Social Security numbers and insurance and clinical information from medical transcription files.

And earlier this month, the New York Attorney General's office ordered Hudson Valley based health provider Refuah to pay $450,000 in penalties and costs to the state and $1.2 million to develop and maintain stronger information security programs after a data breach in 2021 impacted patients' Social Security numbers.

Here's what you should do if you've been affected by a data breach.

Medical company's NY data breach: How you can prevent identity theft

First steps after you've been affected by a data breach

The Federal Trade Commission recommends following these tips once you're notified of a data breach:

Consider placing a credit freeze — which makes it more difficult for someone to open a new account in your name — or a fraud alert.

Keep an eye on your accounts for any charges you don't recognize.

Check your credit report and get free credit reports from annualcreditreport.com weekly.

If your credit or debit card has been impacted, contact your bank or credit card company to cancel your card and request a new one.

Log into the affected account and change your password and username.

If your bank account information has been impacted, contact your bank to close the account and open a new one.

Review your transactions regularly and if you find fraudulent charges, call the fraud department and get them removed.

If your driver's license information has been compromised, contact your nearest DMV to report a lost or stolen driver's license.

Request a free credit freeze for your child if their personal information has been impacted. If your credit bureau has a credit report for your child, the credit bureau will send you a copy of the report and you can remove fraudulent accounts.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Hit with a data breach in NY? Here's what you should do next