'You've seen the video, what he did.' Victim in Zac Stacy case gives statement in court

This story involves details of domestic violence. If you need assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Nearly a week after a violent video surfaced of Zac Stacy reportedly beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their baby in her Florida home, a judge ruled the ex-NFL player could remain free on bond until the next court hearing.

The woman in the video, taken Nov. 13, is Kristin Evans of Oakland, a town in Central Florida. After the incident, which was caught on Evans' home surveillance camera, Stacy returned to Nashville. A warrant for his arrest was filed by the Oakland Police Department. The viral video was obtained and released by TMZ and five days later, Stacy was arrested at Orlando International Airport.

During his first appearance in court on Nov. 19, the judge ordered Stacy not to have any contact with Evans or possess any firearms. He was ordered to pay bail in the amount of $10,150 and asked to surrender his passport.

On Wednesday morning, Stacy appeared at a second bond court hearing in Orange County. Evans gave a statement to Circuit Judge Mark Blechman, with Stacy watching nearby: "I'm a victim in this case. You've seen the video, what he did to me. I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV, and then (he) picked me up and slammed me into my son's bouncy seat by my throat. This is not the first time he's been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety.

"He was released on the weekend, and I was too afraid to go home. I have not been back home yet. My injuries from this incident are serious and likely permanent, from what I have been told. I am just asking the court to increase his bond, place him on home confinement and make sure, verify his residence, and make sure there are no firearms in the home."

The USA TODAY Network, in most cases, does not identify victims in domestic violence cases. However, because Evans has spoken publicly about the case, she is being identified here.

Here's what we know about Stacy, Evans and the case.

Who is Kristin Evans?

Evans is the former girlfriend of Stacy and mother to their 5-month-old baby. She also has a 12-year-old child from a previous relationship.

According to a bio page on mycoachmatch.com, Evans is a life coach in Clermont, another Central Florida town: "I have been a business owner for more than 12 years, am a mother of 2, and am a psychology major. I have extensive knowledge in nutrition, herbs, mental and physical wellness, and business; I am ready to help you get yourself organized and moving into the next, fulfilling, chapter of your life."

Since the Nov. 13 incident at her home, Evans has granted interviews with select media organizations and appeared on TV to share her story. A video link to Wednesday's bond court hearing is below.

What happened at the bond court hearing?

Stacy, who lives in Tennessee, said he drove to Florida to appear on short notice for Wednesday's hearing. The state filed a motion to reconsider the bond and to allow the victim to testify.

During the hearing, Stacy's attorney, Thomas Luka, said the ex-NFL player will enter a mental health in-patient facility in Colorado starting Dec. 1. Luka added that Stacy plans to live with his mother and brother in Alabama between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1.

A condition of his release is that he not possess any weapons or firearms or contact Evans.

After the 30-day program ends, Stacy told Blechman he would find a home in Alabama.

Blechman addressed Stacy: "The purpose of bond is to ensure the safety of the community. The primary purpose is to ensure your presence. I thought that the victim should have her voice heard. I'm not going to modify your bond. I think the amount is appropriate only based on your appearance today. I'm going to modify a condition of the bond you not enter the state of Florida except when there's a court hearing."

Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

What's on the Zac Stacy video?

USA TODAY and The Tennessean obtained a redacted arrest affidavit.

Oakland Police detective Shawn Dozier wrote in the affidavit that he observed the surveillance footage. Dozier wrote that the video showed Stacy "strike the victim twice to the back of her head with the first strike with an unknown object in his hand." According to the affidavit, the second blow was with a closed fist to the back of the head that knocked the victim down.

Dozier continued to write that Stacy "picked up the victim like a 'rag doll' and threw her into a 65-inch television" that fell on top of the victim after she crashed into it and fell to the floor.

The affidavit stated that Stacy stood over the victim in a "threatening manner" and that he went to the couch and grabbed an object that he threw at her, striking her in the front of the head.

The affidavit stated that the victim pleaded with Stacy to stop throughout the entire episode.

Dozier wrote that the victim suffered "a contusion to her face, bruises to her torso, contusion to her left leg, and abrasions to her right leg."

Was this the first domestic violence incident with Zac Stacy and Evans?

The affidavit stated the Oakland Police Department previously responded to the same residence on two occasions. On Aug. 16, police were called due to a verbal dispute between Stacy and Evans. On Sept. 26, police were called because of a possible domestic violence incident in which Stacy allegedly battered her. According to police, Stacy could not be located after the second incident and charges were filed with the State Attorney's Office.

Which teams did Zac Stacy play for in the NFL?

Stacy was a running back for the New York Jets and St. Louis Rams. He played three seasons in the NFL from 2013-15. His first two seasons were with the Rams and his final year with the Jets. Stacy also played for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in the spring of 2019.

From 2009-12, Stacy was a running back with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

