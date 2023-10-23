What to do if you've been a victim of a crime in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department says that people who need to file a police report should call an officer to respond to their situation.

Capt. B.J. Champlin said that people in an emergency should call 911, and those who are not in the emergency should call the non-emergency line at 334-241-2651.

The officer will respond, ask questions and make the necessary reports. The officer will also leave documentation on how to get copies of the report.

“If you’ve been the victim of crime... call the officer out to where you're at," Champlin said. "We work 24 hours a day, we work seven days a week. That way we can come to you, and we can observe the scene, we can collect the evidence."

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Here's what police say to do when you've been a victim of a crime