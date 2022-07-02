If You've Been In The Workforce For 10+ Years, Tell Me What You Wish You'd Known When You First Joined

I recently realized it's been just about 15 years since I first joined the workforce.

I worked as a clerk at the local convenience store in my hometown, mostly behind the cash register, and it was certainly a simpler time.

For example, as the years have passed, I've noticed a steady climb in the amount of time between applying to a job and actually getting it.

While I was offered the job at the convenience store less than 24 hours after my interview, I'm technically still waiting to hear back about a job I applied for back in...December 2021.

And yes, there's a big difference between the two jobs, but pretty much every other job application process I've gone through in the past five or so years has taken at least two months.

If you've been working for 10 or more years, what are some things you've noticed have changed about the workforce? What do you wish you could tell your younger self? Tell me in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

