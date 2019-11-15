Envoy Says Ukraine Didn’t Try to Aid Clinton: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee’s second public hearing on Friday features testimony by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from that post in May by President Donald Trump.

The impeachment committees are separately holding a closed session with David Holmes, a staff member at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, about this week’s revelation that Trump on July 26 asked envoy Gordon Sondland about the status of “investigations” he sought from Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments:

Envoy Says Ukraine Didn’t Try to Aid Clinton (3:09 p.m.)

Yovanovitch said that in her view, there was no Ukrainian strategy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio suggested Trump faced opposition from Ukrainian officials during his 2016 campaign, including in an op-ed article in a Washington publication by the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.

Most clearly wanted Democrat Hillary Clinton to win, he said. Jordan asked Yovanovitch if Trump’s concern was justified.

She said she couldn’t say, but that in her view there wasn’t a Ukrainian strategy to interfere in the U.S. election. Politicians sometimes criticize the policies of other foreign leaders or candidates, but that’s not election meddling, she said.

“This happens in politics, and it doesn’t necessarily” constitute interference, Yovanovitch said.

Embassy Official Arrives for Closed Hearing (2:56 p.m.)

Holmes, the political counselor for the embassy in Ukraine who overheard a phone call between Trump and another diplomat, arrived on Capitol Hill for a private deposition behind closed doors.

Including his testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry became especially important after William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, said during his public hearing Wednesday that one of his staff members overheard Trump ask Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, about “the investigations.”

Taylor didn’t identify Holmes during the hearing, but officials familiar with the inquiry later confirmed that he was the aide with Sondland at the time.

Trump Ally Told Envoy to ‘Go Big or Go Home’ (2:49 p.m.)

Yovanovitch said she reached out to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland when she realized that Rudy Giuliani was maneuvering against her. She said Sondland told her “I needed to

. The best thing to do was to send out a tweet, praising the president, that sort of thing.”

She said she thought that wasn’t in keeping with her role as an ambassador and didn’t do so.

Asked by Democrat Denny Heck of Washington to assess the impact of the situation on Ukraine, she said, “When we engage in questionable activities that raises a question.”

”It emboldens those who are corrupt, who don’t want to see Ukraine become a democracy, free market economy, a part of Europe, but want Ukraine to stay under Russia’s thrall, and that’s not in our national security interests,” Yovanovitch said.

Envoy Cites ‘Chilling Effect’ of Ouster (1:39 p.m.)

Yovanovitch said her ouster as ambassador has had a “chilling effect” within the State Department because officials there can’t be sure if the government will support their efforts.

“That is a dangerous place to be,” she said while being questioned by Democrat Terri Sewellof Alabama.

“It’s been a very, very difficult time,” Yovanovitch said. “There’s a question as to why the kind of campaign to get me out of Ukraine happened, because all the president has to do is to say he wants a different ambassador.”

Republican Mike Conaway of Texas sought to show that Yovanovitch hasn’t been harmed by her dismissal from the ambassadorship. He asked if she continues to get respect from her colleagues at the State Department.

“I’ve actually received an outpouring of support,” she said.

Later, she said that she agrees that presidents “can remove an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation.”

Envoy Aware of Hunter Biden Role on Board (1:16 p.m.)

Under questioning by a Republican staff lawyer, Yovanovitch said she arrived several months before the 2016 elections, and that Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings energy company wasn’t something she focused on. She said she never spoke with him.

She was “aware” of the perception problem with Vice President Joe Biden’s son being on the board.