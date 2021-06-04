Yowie’s Fifth Anniversary Merch Drop Starts... Now

Associated Press

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah, but details on her decision were not released. The Interior Department gave her report to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to a court filing Thursday in a legal battle that began more than three years ago after Trump's decision. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys mentioned the report as part of a request for more time to address the judge's question about whether the legal battle has become a moot point.