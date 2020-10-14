YPO and ITU to Co-Host European Impact Summit: Virtual Event to Bring Together Top Business Minds to Imagine, Collaborate and Create a Better World

The event will focus on six key challenges the world is facing today: environment and climate action, future of Europe and global regions, migration and refugees, the economy, cybersecurity and disease outbreaks.

GENEVA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 29,000 chief executives, and International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, will co-host the upcoming virtual event, European Impact Summit (EIS20) from 19-21 October 2020.

EIS20 will bring together YPO business leaders and representatives of key expert organizations, governments and institutions with the goal of creating solutions for today's pressing issues in Europe and around the world.

For three days through a series of plenary sessions and breakout discussions, EIS20 attendees will collaborate and create synergistic initiatives to shape and scale impact for People, Planet, Prosperity and Peace.

"My dream is for YPO to make the world a better place for us and our children," said Oleg Volkosh, EIS20 Co-Chair, YPO Europe Impact Officer and YPO Russia member. "EIS will help us take the next steps to make meaningful and impactful contributions to the world."

"ITU is pleased to join YPO in hosting a summit with such potential to give rise to new partnerships," said Chaesub Lee, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. "Only with impactful new partnerships can we innovate at a scale matching the scale of the challenges facing humanity."

Moderated by CNBC International's Tania Bryer, EIS20 will feature insights and thought leadership from exceptional speakers, including:



Deepak Chopra, MD, Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global

Vanessa Erogbogbo, Chief, Sustainable and Inclusive Value Chains, International Trade Centre

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, United Nations

Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Biodiversity Scientist and Entrepreneur

John L. Hennessy, Professor at Stanford University and Chairman of Alphabet

Paul Polman, Co-founder and Chair of IMAGINE

Clare Rewcastle, Founder of Sarawak Report & Forest Southeast Asia

Sting, 17-time Grammy Award-winning musician, author, actor & activist

Eric Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

"Today, we are faced with some of the most serious challenges in history. For humanity and the planet to thrive in the future, we need global solidarity," said Sivaaji De Zoysa, EIS20 Co-Chair and member of YPO Columbo and Alpine Chapters. "EIS will be the ultimate collaborative platform for stakeholders to develop these solutions."

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 29,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ‪ypo.org‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬ for more.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

About United Nations ITU:

ITU is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs).

Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.

ITU is committed to connecting all the world's people – wherever they live and whatever their means. Through their work, ITU protects and supports everyone's right to communicate.

Sponsors:

CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

Kay Family Foundation

Seanergy

Partners:

Roland Berger

