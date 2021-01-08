YPO and UN Women's HeForShe Solidarity Movement Announce Global Impact Partnership to Further Global Gender Equality

YPO and the United Nations Women HeForShe initiative are partnering to develop and foster a community of global chief executive allies to positively impact gender equality.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 29,000 chief executives in over 140 countries, and the United Nations Women HeForShe initiative today announced that they are partnering to develop and foster a community of global chief executive allies to positively impact gender equality.

UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women, works to develop and uphold standards and create an environment in which every woman and girl can exercise her human rights and live up to her full potential. Created in 2014, by the United Nations, the HeForShe solidarity movement for gender equality provides a systematic approach and targeted platform on which men and boys can engage and become change agents towards the achievement of gender equality.

"YPO is proud today to become a Global Advocate for UN Women's HeForShe initiative," said Xavier Mufraggi, CEO, YPO. "Our members are united by the belief that business is a force for good, and this partnership is an important acknowledgement that private sector leadership will play a critical role in achieving gender equality at scale."

One of the main tenants of this new relationship will be the establishment of groundbreaking research around the global chief executive journey through the lens of gender equality. Information gathered will benchmark existing opportunities and challenges and reveal actionable takeaways to effectively foster gender equality in all levels of business.

"We are delighted to welcome YPO to the HeForShe family" said Edward Wageni, Global Head of HeForShe. "This unique partnership will meet our shared goal of generating actionable knowledge products in the gender equality space and particularly on the role of men."

Additionally, YPO and HeForShe will create co-branded virtual learning programs and discussion tools for YPO members to explore the impact of gender roles and the importance of addressing gender equality. YPO and UN Women local offices will also connect for further collaboration and allyship opportunities.

###

About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 29,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.

About HeForShe:
Created by UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women, the HeForShe solidarity movement for gender equality provides a systematic approach and targeted platform where a global audience can engage and become change agents for the achievement of gender equality in our lifetime. HeForShe invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions for the good of all of humanity. For more information, visit http://www.HeForShe.org/en.

Media Contact

Amy Reid, YPO, 1 646 678 0575, areid@ypo.org

SOURCE YPO

