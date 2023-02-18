yPredict.ai Presale Entering in Last Presale Stage

·1 min read

Wilmington, Delaware - (NewMediaWire) - February 18, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - yPredict.ai, the innovative ecosystem of AI/ML experts, financial quants, traders, and investors set to announce the presale event for its YPRED token as it enters final presale stage.

The yPredict.ai ecosystem aims to revolutionize the financial market by providing access to predictive models developed by financial data scientists using advanced machine learning algorithms and alternate data sources. Based on AI marketplace and blockchain system, yPredict.ai to expand cryptocurrency reach by integrating advanced AI technology into financial prediction market.

The presale event offers 8 million tokens at a price of 0.0375, with a total supply of 100 million tokens. This limited supply of tokens combined with the increasing demand from the yPredict community and beyond has resulted in the substantial growth. Investors participating in this opportunity get priority access to AI marketplace on blockchain.

Once the yPredict Presale stage ends, the public sale for YPRED tokens will begin. The public sale gives investors another opportunity to invest in yPredict.ai and become part of the future of predictive analytics. The yPredict ecosystem offers YPRED holders access to the yPredict analytics platform, the ability to pay for predictive model subscriptions, incentivized voting on the marketplace, and attractive APYs through staking.

The unique revenue-sharing pool mechanism of yPredict.ai, which sources liquidity from 10% of platform revenue, ensures consistent growth in returns for stakers. With only 40 million YPRED tokens in circulation, investors have a rare opportunity to achieve targeted returns.

To learn more about yPredict.ai, potential investors can visit the website.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Raj Sharma
Company Name: yPredict.ai
Website: https://ypredict.ai
Email: raj@ypredict.ai
City: Wilmington
State: Delware
Country: United States

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa drills with Russia, China alarm West

    STORY: South African joint naval exercises with Russia and China have fuelled domestic criticism and alarm from Western allies. On Friday (February 17) this Russian frigate, armed with a new generation of hypersonic cruise missile called the Zircon, docked in Durban.South Africa calls the drills "routine".But six South Africa-based diplomats - all from NATO or EU countries - told Reuters they condemned them.World powers are vying for influence in Africa as global tensions deepen, as a result of both the war in Ukraine and an increasingly aggressive Chinese posture towards self-ruled Taiwan.Some African nations are refusing to take sides. South Africa, which says it maintains a neutral stance on Ukraine, abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution last year condemning Russia.Analysts said hosting the 10-day exercise, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is a risky strategy.President Vladimir Putin has called the Zircon, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, "unstoppable". And Russia's TASS news agency reported this month that the frigate would perform a training launch during the exercise.Russia's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment, and South Africa's National Defense Force has denied that report. South Africa's governing African National Congress has long-standing ties to Moscow, which supported its struggle against a racist apartheid regime that many Western states considered a Cold War ally.China is now Africa's top bilateral trading partner, but the EU is by far the largest market for South African exports.Many fear Pretoria's policy could undermine its economic interests.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Think There's a Bull Market Coming

    Stocks have been in a bear market since early last year. The culprit is the concern that raising interest rates to combat inflation will slow the economy. Three stocks that would benefit if a bull market started soon are NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS), and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • 8 Products That Are Cheaper at Aldi in February

    Amid rising inflation, Americans discovered Aldi in 2022 as an option to higher-priced groceries, looking to save money on everything from bread to bacon. In fact, Reuters reported in September 2022...

  • St-Germain shocks Shiffrin for world slalom gold

    Canada's Laurence St-Germain caused a massive upset by winning world slalom gold in Meribel on Saturday, outgunning favourite Mikaela Shiffrin who took silver."I had bit of a mistake but I was thinking 'go down, go down, go down', and it worked out," said St-Germain, who becomes the first Canadian woman to win a world gold since Melanie Turgeon claimed victory in the downhill in St Moritz in 2003.

  • Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in February

    We all know that February's big holiday is Valentine's Day. This year, it's time to find true love for your wallet and the best place to swoon over home items that won't break your heart (or bank...

  • Lyon’s 5 wickets help bowl out India for 262 on day 2

    Spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-67 to help dismiss India for 262, one run less than Australia's first innings total on day two Saturday of the second test. India was a precarious 139-7 when Axar Patel counterattacked with 74 runs off 115 balls in a key stand of 114 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37. At stumps, Australia was 61-1 and leading by 62.

  • Exclusive: DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando on Trump’s Truth Social at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

    IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, February 9 featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including […] The post Exclusive: DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando on Trump’s Truth Social at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum appeared first on CorpGov.

  • Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year

    The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus. In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs, chicken and turkey, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than $1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry yet. Unlike past years, the virus that causes highly pathogenic avian influenza found a way to survive through the heat of last summer, leading to a rise in cases reported in the fall.

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • Why Dave Ramsey Says Your Mortgage Should Cost No More Than This Specific Amount

    When it comes to financial advice, there are few people as well-known and respected in the money management world as Dave Ramsey. Dave Ramsey's rule for mortgage payments is based on the idea that you need to allocate enough funds each month to cover all your other expenses while still making sure you can make your mortgage payment on time each month. This amounts to $3,313 per month.

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • Will You Spend Less on Healthcare in Retirement If You Sign Up for Medicare Advantage?

    It's not really a secret that healthcare costs can be a huge burden for seniors once they leave the workforce behind. In fact, a recent report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that a senior couple with notably high prescription drug costs will need a whopping $383,000 in savings to have a 90% chance of covering their health costs in full during retirement. In fact, couples who sign up for Medicare Advantage might only need $184,000 to have a 90% chance of covering their healthcare costs in retirement ("only" being a relative term, of course).

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if the Supply Glut is Over

    The semiconductor industry powers the electronics industry, and in 2021 sales reached $556 billion, with a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units sold

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • The housing market has cooled so much that even deep-pocketed investors are backing off

    Not since the 2008 housing crisis have investors backed off buying homes like this, according to Redfin’s new report.