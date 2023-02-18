yPredict.ai Presale Entering in Last Presale Stage

Wilmington, Delaware - (NewMediaWire) - February 18, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - yPredict.ai, the innovative ecosystem of AI/ML experts, financial quants, traders, and investors set to announce the presale event for its YPRED token as it enters final presale stage.

The yPredict.ai ecosystem aims to revolutionize the financial market by providing access to predictive models developed by financial data scientists using advanced machine learning algorithms and alternate data sources. Based on AI marketplace and blockchain system, yPredict.ai to expand cryptocurrency reach by integrating advanced AI technology into financial prediction market.

The presale event offers 8 million tokens at a price of 0.0375, with a total supply of 100 million tokens. This limited supply of tokens combined with the increasing demand from the yPredict community and beyond has resulted in the substantial growth. Investors participating in this opportunity get priority access to AI marketplace on blockchain.

Once the yPredict Presale stage ends, the public sale for YPRED tokens will begin. The public sale gives investors another opportunity to invest in yPredict.ai and become part of the future of predictive analytics. The yPredict ecosystem offers YPRED holders access to the yPredict analytics platform, the ability to pay for predictive model subscriptions, incentivized voting on the marketplace, and attractive APYs through staking.

The unique revenue-sharing pool mechanism of yPredict.ai, which sources liquidity from 10% of platform revenue, ensures consistent growth in returns for stakers. With only 40 million YPRED tokens in circulation, investors have a rare opportunity to achieve targeted returns.

To learn more about yPredict.ai, potential investors can visit the website.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Raj Sharma

Company Name: yPredict.ai

Website: https://ypredict.ai

Email: raj@ypredict.ai

City: Wilmington

State: Delware

Country: United States