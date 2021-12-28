Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 52-year-old Ypsilanti man is in custody today after he allegedly stole a school bus from St. Mary Catholic High School and led local law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through Monroe County Tuesday morning.

The suspected alcohol-related incident began shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Monroe County Central Dispatch broadcast a "be on the lookout" for the stolen school bus that had been last seen heading westbound on Lulu Rd near Summerfield Rd.

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Benes was in the area of Summerfield Rd and Teal Rd when he reportedly observed the stolen school bus traveling on Summerfield Rd from Teal Rd. He initiated a traffic stop on the bus, but the driver reportedly failed to stop and sped up to avoid capture, at times reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued through Summerfield and Ida Townships, ending at the corner of Lewis Ave. and Ida West Rd. where deputies were able to surround the bus.

The driver reportedly refused to come out of the vehicle, locking the door. Responding deputies subsequently forced the door open and took the suspect into custody without further incident, and he was transported to and lodged at the Monroe County Jail.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. According to the sheriff's office press release, there was no property damage or injuries during the pursuit.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Brandon Benes of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7540 or the Road Patrol Shift Supervisor at 734-240-7700.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ypsi man allegedly steals SMCC school bus, leads deputies on high-speed chase