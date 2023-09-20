Ypsomed signs autoinjector supply deal with Novo Nordisk

FILE PHOTO: A coffee machine featuring Novo Nordisk logo is seen at the company headquarters in Copenhagen

(Reuters) - Swiss medical technology company Ypsomed announced on Wednesday a long-term supply agreement with Novo Nordisk for autoinjectors, as the Danish drugmaker struggles to keep up with demand for its new Wegovy drug.

The autoinjectors will be used to administer drugs for self-treatment in various metabolic indications, Ypsomed said, adding that the deal was expected to contribute to commercial sales starting from the 2025/26 financial year.

Novo has been unable to keep pace with demand for its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, which uses self-injection pens, in the five markets - the United States and four European countries - where it is available.

Ypsomed said it would expand its manufacturing capacities over the coming years, with Novo Nordisk contributing a significant part of the investment for the additional production infrastructure.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Editing by Rachel More)