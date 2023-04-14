Yr Wyddfa climb while fasting 'surreal', Oldham fundraiser says

A man has described a gruelling climb of Yr Wyddfa, while fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, as the "hardest thing I have ever done".

Milad Sarwar, of Oldham, Greater Manchester, said he and a group of his friends "wanted to get out of our comfort zones".

He said they decided to climb Wales' highest mountain, also known as Snowdon, without food or drink for those affected by floods in Bangladesh.

They have raised more than £6,000.

The 23-year-old said he helped raise £20,000 and build homes for flood victims in Sylhet, Bangladesh, where some of his family live, last year.

Mr Sarwar said he and his friends, who had never climbed before, "wanted an extra challenge" during this year's holy month of Ramadan.

However, said they had "underestimated" Yr Wyddfa - particularly in climbing it while fasting on Saturday.

"It was the hardest thing I have ever done," Mr Sarwar said.

"My legs were failing me near the top and I thought I was going to collapse at one point.

"We even took the long route and it took about four to four and a half hours."

"But we all encouraged each other. They got me through... and thinking about the people in extreme poverty in Bangladesh."

He added it was "surreal" reaching the summit of Yr Wyddfa, which stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) .

Next year, he said he planned to conquer Ben Nevis in Scotland - the UK's highest mountain at 4,411ft (1,345m).

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk