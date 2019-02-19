YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW): Immense Growth Potential?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

As YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) released its earnings announcement on 31 December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, as a 7.0% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 68%. By 2020, we can expect YRC Worldwide’s bottom line to reach US$26m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of US$25m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from YRC Worldwide in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering YRCW is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of YRCW’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NASDAQGS:YRCW Future Profit February 19th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 22% based on the most recent earnings level of US$25m to the final forecast of US$46m by 2022. EPS reaches $1.36 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $0.74 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 0.5%, this movement will result in a margin of 0.9% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For YRC Worldwide, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is YRC Worldwide worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether YRC Worldwide is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of YRC Worldwide? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

