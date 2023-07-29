YSL attorney wants video of arrest during religious ceremony involving goats not to be shown
The attorney for rapper Young Thug has filed a motion to try and stop prosecutors from showing a video of a co-defendant’s arrest during trial.
According to a copy of the motion, obtained by Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, attorneys want to keep the jury from seeing video of the March 17, 2022 arrest of Shannon Stillwell.
They say Stillwell, who is a co-defendant in the high-profile YSL gang trial, was arrested on a murder charge during a religious ceremony involving the alleged sacrifice of goats.
Attorneys argue there is no need to show the video and will only prejudice the jurors against Stillwell and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.
There is currently no date for when a hearing on this motion may be held.
Williams and Stillwell are two of more than two dozen people charged in a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.
Only eight of those defendants are currently involved in the trial. The rest are being tried separately.
Prosecutors said members of the gang have engaged in numerous crimes in Atlanta and “terrorized the city” for their own profit.
The trial has been in the jury selection phase since January.
