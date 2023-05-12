YSL lawyer held in contempt gets out of hot water by buying lawyers wings from Magic City

A defense attorney for the Young Slime Life trial will avoid jail time after he complied with the judge’s orders: Buy lunch for the case’s legal teams.

And what is the perfect lunch during Atlanta’s most high-profile trial? Lemon Pepper wings from Magic City, naturally.

We are not kidding.

Suri Chadha Jimenez was being held in contempt after he was late to a hearing last week.

Judge Ural Glanville has an ongoing agreement with attorneys that anyone who is held in contempt can either buy the other lawyers lunch or face various punishments like writing a term paper.

Jimenez must have been feeling the pressure since he chose the most Atlanta of meals: Wings from the A’s most notorious strip club.

Jimenez is representing Coradrius Dorsey, one of more than two dozen people accused on RICO charges in a sweeping indictment targeting the Young Slime Life gang.

Prosecutors say that Atlanta rapper Young Thug is one of the founders of the gang. He’s been held in jail for more than a year while prosecutors put together their case.

Earlier Friday, the rapper was taken to the hospital for the second time after feeling sick before court. The rapper has been in the courtroom for pre-trial hearings almost daily.

His current condition is unclear.

The trial is expected to last nine months to a year.