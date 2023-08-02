YSL rapper arrested with cache of guns, drugs in Cobb County

A local rapper is facing major gun and drug charges after police raided his home.

Fremondo Crenshaw, also known as YSL Mondo, is a co-founder of the YSL music crew with hip-hop superstar Young Thug.

Cobb County police say the 31-year-old is facing multiple drug, gun and gang charges stemming from an arrest last month.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has an exclusive look at what they seized from Crenshaw’s home.

Crenshaw is not among those charged in the sweeping YSL indictment which is currently being tried in Fulton County.

