YSL, Slaughter gang members found guilty of robbing, killing 39-year-old father of 6

Two men will now spend the rest of their natural days behind bars after committing a deadly armed robbery at a gas station in DeKalb County.

On Friday, a DeKalb County jury found two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, 33, and Quintavious Jackson, 29, guilty in connection to the 2019 armed robbery and killing of Sulaiman Jalloh, 39, a husband and father of six.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Dorsey is associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life, and Jackson is a member of Slaughter Gang.

Officers were called to the Marathon gas station in the 2500 block of Gresham Road on Oct. 15, 2019.

Investigators said Dorsey and Jackson knew Jalloh was carrying large sums of cash. They were seen on surveillance camera waiting for the victim to come to the gas station.

Dorsey was described as wearing a burgundy bucket hat with a gold emblem and orange sneakers with black stripes, and Jackson was wearing a navy blue polo and had a distinctive hairstyle. These descriptions later became key elements in identifying the suspects.

Once Jalloh arrived, Dorsey approached Jalloh at the car while Jackson was looking out.

Investigators say Jalloh tried to shut the car door, but Dorsey forced it open. Authorities then said a struggle began and Dorsey shot the victim in the chest.

Jackson then approached the victim and grabbed a bag from him before Jackson ran away and Dorsey calmly walked away, the release states.

Jalloh was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses led detectives to identify Dorsey and to connect Jackson to Dorsey through social media. Jackson was arrested on Oct. 25, 2019.

Dorsey remained on the run for another three months before being captured by officers at a hotel in College Park on Jan. 16, 2020.

The release states, while searching Jackson’s home, investigators found the bucket hat and polo shirt worn by the suspects on the night of the murder. DNA from both suspects was also found on the hat.

Jackson, along with a family member, identified him in the video footage. He had taken a driver’s license photo two days after the incident and was wearing the same hairstyle.

When officers collected the suspects’ phones, Dorsey allegedly was searching for articles about the shooting and sent incriminating messages that hinted he knew he was a suspect and was on the run.

Dorsey was found guilty of charges of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Jackson was found guilty on two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The pair were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus five years.

