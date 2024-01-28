Ysleta ISD takes aim at increasing STEM opportunities for girls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy is on a mission to increase the opportunity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) for girls.

This week, the Young Women’s Leadership Academy kicked off its first-ever NASA MUREP (Minority University Research and Education Project) Aerospace Academy Camp.

The camp’s theme is “Sound Dampening.” It is a collaborative effort between the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, the UTEP Aerospace Center and NASA.

All YWLA students will participate in the camp.

