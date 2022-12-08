YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in YTL Power International Berhad's (KLSE:YTLPOWR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on YTL Power International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM2.2b ÷ (RM51b - RM6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, YTL Power International Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YTL Power International Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From YTL Power International Berhad's ROCE Trend?

YTL Power International Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 59% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, YTL Power International Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

YTL Power International Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

