Should You Like YTO Express (International) Holdings Limited’s (HKG:6123) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at YTO Express (International) Holdings Limited (HKG:6123) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for YTO Express (International) Holdings:

0.13 = HK$80m ÷ (HK$1.2b - HK$544m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, YTO Express (International) Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Does YTO Express (International) Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, YTO Express (International) Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.0% average in the Logistics industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from YTO Express (International) Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, YTO Express (International) Holdings's ROCE appears to be 13%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 10%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how YTO Express (International) Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:6123 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if YTO Express (International) Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How YTO Express (International) Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

YTO Express (International) Holdings has total assets of HK$1.2b and current liabilities of HK$544m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, YTO Express (International) Holdings's ROCE is boosted somewhat.