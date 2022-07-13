‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ creator Kazuki Takahashi's cause of death confirmed after autopsy

An autopsy report by the Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that “Yu-Gi-Oh!” creator Kazuki Takahashi died by drowning in the sea in Okinawa, Japan.

The body of Takahashi, 60, was spotted floating off the coast of Nago at about 10:30 a.m. JST on July 6. He was found lying face down in a black T-shirt and snorkeling gear and reportedly had no underwear or swim trunks on.

The artist had injuries to his abdomen and lower body that are now believed to have been caused by marine animals after he drowned.

He was reported to have been traveling alone to Okinawa with a rental car. No criminal involvement is suspected in his death.

More from NextShark: Ex-Boston University lecturer accused of assuming Asian students' ethnicities denies discrimination claims

Authorities are still investigating the cause of his drowning.



Takahashi is known for his manga series “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” which was first published in the comic magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in 1996. The manga spawned a renowned media franchise of TV and movie adaptations, video games and a popular trading card game.

More from NextShark: Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using 'Slant-Eyes' to Explain Racism in Zoom Class

Featured Image via SA 2.0 (left) and Official Yu-Gi-Oh! (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Womn. Founder Sophia Chang Told to ‘Go Back to Wuhan’ While Having Lunch in Newport Beach

Aung San Suu Kyi moved from house arrest to solitary confinement in prison