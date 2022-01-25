Yuan Advances to Record Versus Peers Before New Year Holiday

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan rose to an all-time high versus the currencies of China’s major trading partners, in another sign that the authorities are easing their grip on the exchange rate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s real-time replica of the CFETS yuan index climbed to 103.47 on Monday, the highest ever in data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2007. It traded around 103.38 on Tuesday.

The yuan has charged ahead even as China’s monetary easing narrows its yield advantage over the U.S. A hefty trade surplus and strong seasonal demand for the currency are fueling the gains, and the authorities have indicated they won’t stand in the way of an advance.

“The authorities have been more tolerant of yuan strength than we expected, but we still see this as being seasonal demand driven ahead of the Lunar New Year and the gains can retrace after that,” said Eddie Cheung, a senior emerging-markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.3238 per dollar on Monday, the strongest since April 2018. China’s currency tends to get a boost at this time of the year when exporters’ dollar sales intensify ahead of the Spring Festival holiday.

The PBOC has shown little discomfort with the yuan’s strength and set the currency’s daily fixing rate at the strongest level since 2018 this week. The fixing limits the onshore yuan’s moves by 2% on either side.

China Shows Signs of Loosening Yuan Grip as It Starts Easing (1)

Earlier this month, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said the authorities will aim to keep the exchange rate stable, and market and policy factors will help correct any short-term deviation from its equilibrium level.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Mobile Says Parent to Boost Stake for Up to $789 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd.’s parent plans to increase its stake in the wireless carrier by buying as much as 5 billion yuan ($789 million) of its Shanghai-traded shares. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow

  • Dollar near two-week high amid jitters over hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions

    The Australian dollar rose briefly after strong consumer price numbers boosted the case for a Reserve Bank interest rate increase this year. The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting later in the global day, and investors will be anxious for any hints on the timing and pace of rate hikes, as well as about how fast the central bank will shrink its more-than $8 trillion holdings of Treasuries and mortgage debt. Money markets are priced for a first rate hike in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • Logitech reports 2% decline in quarterly sales; raises outlook

    However, the maker of keyboards, mice and headsets raised its forecast for the current fiscal year to between 2% and 5% sales growth in constant currency, and between $850 million and $900 million in non-GAAP operating income. It had previously forecast flat sales growth, plus or minus 5%, and non-GAAP operating income of $800 million to $850 million. The Swiss-American company, the first to manufacture and sell computer mice in the 1980s, said its non-GAAP operating income fell by 37% to $302 million during the reported quarter.

  • Moody's expects Tesla to stay at EV leader spot, upgrades to 'Ba1'

    Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably. Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023. In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson 'essentially raped' her while filming 2007 music video

    Wood said she was told there would be simulated sex in the "Heart-Shaped Glasses" video, but Manson did it for real without her consent.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • Nouriel Roubini Advises El Salvador Legislators to Impeach President Bukele

    With Bitcoin currently in a bear zone, El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings have dipped by at least $20 million as of press time.

  • Why the Floor for Bitcoin Is Zero

    Our columnist cautions against "buying the dip" in crypto prices. Also: Corporate earnings look wobbly, and healthcare stocks might be cheap.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $15.89, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day.

  • The S&P 500, Nasdaq just staged a turnaround for the ages, marking their largest comebacks since the 2008 financial crisis

    It's a Wall Street comeback for the history books, one that would make Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller Tom Brady green with envy.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.