China Sets Weaker-Than-Expected Yuan Fix, Boosts Cash Injection

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set the reference rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level as the currency’s surge threatens to derail growth in the world’s second-largest economy. It also boosted short-term liquidity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing at 6.4069 per dollar, weaker than the average estimate of 6.4042 in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The move signals Beijing’s discomfort with a stronger exchange rate to maintain the competitiveness of the nation’s exports after the currency rallied by the most since January on Tuesday.

In the money markets, the PBOC boosted the injection of short-term cash to 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), after adding 10 billion yuan per day in the past nine sessions. The central bank cited an increase in tax payments and government bond issuance for the cash infusion. The benchmark loan rate was kept unchanged for an 18th month.

“The net injection sends a clear signal that there is no change in the monetary policy tone and liquidity will not tighten,” said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank AG. Also, “it could curb a rapid appreciation of the yuan.”

The onshore yuan dropped 0.2% to 6.3933. The yuan led gains among Asian peers on Tuesday. China’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 2.99% after the liquidity injection.

China has increasingly become an out-lier in the world as it keeps cash supply loose amid mixed economic signals. That comes as global central banks including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England weigh tightening monetary policy due to intensifying inflationary pressures. The policy divergence is expected to further weigh on the yuan.

(Updates with currency fixing, details on cash injection)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Unit Has Remit Funds to Pay Yuan Bond Coupon, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s main onshore unit has paid interest due Tuesday on a yuan bond, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe coupon on

  • China New-Home Prices Fall; Sinic Defaults: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHa

  • Evergrande Pays Key Bond Coupon, According to Report

    The decision is seen as a choice to prioritize domestic creditors after the company missed payments on several offshore bonds.

  • NYC Got Billions in Federal Aid Dollars. Now One Man Wants To Know Where It Went.

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City is getting more than $15 billion in federal pandemic relief aid to keep schools, hospitals and other essential parts of the city running. The problem is that there’s no real accounting of where all that money went, says Democratic nominee for Comptroller Brad Lander. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a Par

  • Evergrande: concerns linger even as embattled developer's Hengda unit makes interest payment on US$327 million onshore bond

    China Evergrande Group made its first interest payment on its corporate bonds in nearly a month on Tuesday as questions continue to swirl about its ability to service its massive pile of debt accumulated from years of aggressive expansion beyond its core property business, according to people familiar with the matter. The company's onshore real estate unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, previously said late on Friday that it would make a payment due on a 2.1 billion yuan (US$327 million) senior note

  • Four G20 leaders not expected at Rome summit -diplomats

    At least four leaders from the Group of 20 wealthy nations look set to miss this month's summit in Rome that hosts Italy had hoped would be an in-person event, diplomats and officials said. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he would definitely not attend the Oct. 30-31 meeting, the third leader to formally pull out after Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Putin and Kishida have said they will follow proceedings via video link, while a spokesman for Obrador said he would send Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in his place.

  • Liz Cheney Calls Out GOP Colleagues Before Bannon Contempt Vote

    “You all know that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud sufficient to overturn the election."

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.

  • YouTube Steps Up Livestream Shopping for the Holidays

    YouTube’s live shopping tests culminate in a weeklong holiday campaign on Nov. 15. First up: the Merrill Twins hawking products from Walmart and others.

  • BofA Says EPS Growth in China Could Be Zero or Lower

    Ajay Kapur, head of emerging markets strategy at BofA Global Research, discusses inflation concerns, central banks' policies, the outlook for markets and earnings. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Bond Investors Face Year of Peril With Few Places to Hide

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond investors face an old enemy -- inflation -- and the universe of fixed-income assets doesn’t look to offer much in the way of shelter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismU.S. Treasuries, Europea

  • Rice Prices Set to Rise as Fertilizer Rally Drives up Farm Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate

  • Three-time Olympic skater Evan Bates decries “terrible” human rights issues in 2022 host China

    Backed by Nathan Chen, Madison Chock and Vincent Zhou, Bates was among the first Olympic athletes to speak out against China's treatment of Uyghurs.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • Rich countries failing miserably on their moral obligation to act with urgency to stop climate change

    The United States ought to be ashamed of letting a minority block legislation to redress its malfeasance over the centuries

  • Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Conf

  • EU lays out options to punish Poland's challenge to bloc law

    "The European Commission is, at the moment, carefully assessing this judgment," the European Union's executive president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday. "But I can already tell you: I am deeply concerned," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg ahead of a speech to the assembly by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

  • Petrobras Shareholders Burned by ‘Carwash’ Turn to Dutch Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA investors excluded from its $2.95 billion “carwash” corruption settlement in the U.S. are signing up for a class-action case in the Netherlands -- where the Brazilian oil producer has failed to get the lawsuit thrown out on procedural grounds.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘

  • Tycoon Richard Li’s $2 Billion Insurance IPO Is Said to Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Richard Li’s U.S. initial public offering of his Asian insurance group, FWD Group Holdings Ltd., is stalling amid regulators’ increasing unease over the long arm of the Chinese government, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront