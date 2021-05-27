Yuan’s Blockbuster Week Has Analysts Looking to Six-Year High

Livia Yap and Tian Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yuan’s relentless advance is raising expectations that it could hit levels last seen before its shock devaluation in 2015.

The near 1% rally this week is bringing it closer to the most bullish calls on Wall Street. Strategists at Citic Securities Co. and Scotiabank expect the currency to reach 6.2 against the dollar in onshore markets, a target shared by other banks including Westpac Banking Corp.

With China’s economy out-pacing major peers and foreign funds piling into its equity and bond markets, the yuan this week surged past crucial levels that have held for the past three years. The advance is creating a momentum of its own, drawing in more investors looking for an attractive yield play in a world of low rates.

“With China’s strong exports, lower real rates in the U.S. and a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve overall, we believe that the renminbi still has room to appreciate,” said Ming Ming, head of fixed-income research at Citic, China’s largest brokerage. “Renminbi appreciation can help alleviate pressure caused by rising commodity prices, thus reducing costs for importers,” he said.

The rally has turned the yuan into Asia’s best-performing currency this year. It marched past 6.4 against the dollar in offshore markets on Tuesday, crossed the same barrier in Chinese markets on Wednesday, and then hit a five-year high against a basket of trading partners a day later.

“Even though the Fed has started to talk about tapering or start tapering, its balance sheet will continue rising -- the dollar will keep weakening as markets get used to this idea,” said Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. That will allow the yuan to rise to 6.2 by year end, he said.

So far, the daily dollar-yuan reference rate by the People’s Bank of China this week has indicated that it’s comfortable with the recent appreciation. The foreign exchange market is in balance currently, and the rate can’t be used as a tool to spur exports or offset higher commodity costs, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

In the past, the PBOC has acted or signaled when the currency is seen as appreciating too quickly.

While the yuan may climb toward 6.3 per dollar by year-end, the central bank won’t allow a “rapid rally to run forever,” said Xia Le, chief Asia economist at BBVA Hong Kong,

“Trade tensions between China and the U.S. haven’t been resolved and it will hurt exports,” he said. “When the supportive factors such as strong exports falter in the future, China will then see quick capital outflows and rapid yuan depreciation.”

